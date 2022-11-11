City of Elmira 2023 Proposed Budget: ARP funds, property taxes, and more

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – As 2022 draws to a close, Elmira is drawing up its proposed budget for the next year, saying property taxes will increase slightly, and the City will look to use ARP funding in several ways.

City Manager Mike Collins announced the proposed budget on November 9, saying the 2023 operating budget and expenses both equal $34,791,274.

The announcement also said property taxes would increase by 1%. Health insurance costs for City workers are proposed to increase by 2.5%.

To offset the spending, the budget appropriates $1,949,999 from the General Fund balance.

The proposed 2023 capital projects have a budget of $13,047,964. Funds for these would come from Federal, State, and Community Development grants, as well as new borrowing.

The City will also look to fill all open positions to “maintain essential services to all residents”. Regarding City employees, having signed a 4-year contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, Collins said all four unions (CSEA, PBA, EFFA, and School Traffic Officers) are under contract.

Collins also highlighted businesses that have opened or will be opening soon, including WMC North Restaurant, WellNow Urgent Care, and Pizza Hut.

The City will also look to revitalize housing projects, including turning the former Booth School into 58 apartments. Some money for housing will come from the NYS Attorney General’s Office.

The full breakdown of the proposed budget can be read below:

