3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Words that fulfill and tastes that empower: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- How empowering words can be. From the late Winifred Hausmann, a minister of positivity, I learned a clever tactic when gray clouds hover and challenges mount. For some, it may be classified as “game;” others may not have reached that conclusion -- yet. From...
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ review: Sequel nearly 40 years in the making tests the limits of nostalgia
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are people, particularly in Cleveland, who are obsessed with “A Christmas Story.” They watch it on a loop on Christmas, know the script by heart and look forward every year to that day sometime after Thanksgiving when they can take the leg lamp they bought online out of storage and proudly display it in their front window again.
Want a giant Chomps bobblehead under your Christmas tree?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 3-foot Chomps Cleveland Browns mascot bobblehead is available via the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Note: The gargantuan bobblehead will set you back $1,400, and it might be tough to disguise it under a Christmas tree. The individually numbered bobbleheads are manufactured by...
Fugitive Of the Week: Dominic Ranallo
Dominic Ranallo is this week's Fugitive of the Week
Severance Action Group presents vision to transform decaying Town Center in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count the Severance Action Group (SAG) among the supporters of the city’s vision statement calling for a transformation of the stagnant Severance Town Center shopping mall. Members of SAG have been “visioning” for about two years now on how to go about revitalizing Severance Town...
FOX43.com
Here's why the owner of 'A Christmas Story' House says he decided to sell the iconic Cleveland property
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. When news broke that the iconic house used in the filming of A Christmas Story was up for sale in Cleveland, it left many movie fans wondering why the owner decided to sell the landmark property.
Padua Franciscan High School unveils new sign; perfect for family photos and selfies
PARMA, Ohio -- Yet another photo destination in Parma is how Padua Franciscan High School is positioning its brand-new sign recently unveiled on the eastern side of the State Road school. “As you come up that driveway to the main entrance to the building, that’s the first thing you see,”...
akronjewishnews.com
Robins to receive Press Club’s Heaton Award
WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, will receive the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Cleveland Press Club at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. She will be honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which returns after...
Cleveland’s “A Christmas Story” house is for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just in time for the holidays, The Christmas Story House – the very real residence that stood in for the fictional Parker home in the classic 1983 holiday film -- is for sale, along with related campus buildings. The main house is at 3159 West 11th...
Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie, talking ‘A Christmas Story,’ cold nights in Cleveland, and that new HBO Max sequel
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A ghost of Christmas past and cherished source of Cleveland pride is back with family charm and humor. “A Christmas Story,” the beloved 1983 holiday classic featuring scenes shot in Cleveland, is about to get a proper sequel, with Peter Billingsley returning to the role of Ralphie 40 years after the original movie’s theatrical release.
Thief steals Halloween decorations, purse and wallet: Parma Heights Police Blotter
Scary thefts, Beresford Avenue: On Oct. 25, a Beresford Avenue resident called police about several thefts. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said not only did someone enter her 2017 Ford Explorer and remove a purse and wallet, but the suspect also went into a 2009 Chevy. Even...
ideastream.org
My Changing Neighborhood - Episode 8: Live at Happy Dog Cleveland
To wrap up Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood, I partnered with my colleagues at Ideastream Public Media's "Sound of Ideas" to host a live event at Happy Dog Cleveland — a bar, restaurant and cultural event venue that's become an anchor of the Gordon Square neighborhood. It was the first live, in-person Community Tour event that we've hosted in more than two years.
PHOTOS: Magic of Lights holiday drive-thru returns
The show features dozens of displays, illuminated canopies and animation — all made with 2 million LED lights, more than a dozen miles of cord and 3,750 man-hours.
Garfield Heights driver offering unwanted advances: Brooklyn Police Blotter
Suspicious situation, Brookpark Road: On Oct. 26, police were dispatched to a Brookpark Road address about a suspicious situation. The caller told dispatch a driver was attempting to entice females into his vehicle at a Brookpark Road business. An arriving officer found the driver and vehicle, which had severe damage....
New selfie studio opens at the outlet mall in Lodi
A Northeast Ohio couple hopes creativity, saying cheese, and having fun will be the recipe to success for a new business.
Sophia adjusts to first Mother’s Day after her mom’s arrest: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Sharon Lenahan has an uncanny ability to make learning fun. In the days before each holiday, she creates a special lesson plan – disguised as a celebration – to squeeze in a little more learning. Although better than they were in August,...
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Holiday Feast Road Trip: Mama Jo Pies
1969 Cooper Foster Park Rd. Thousands of Columbus Seniors Are Getting Walk-in Tubs With This New Program. This Diy Method Removes Wrinkles Like Crazy (Try Tonight) I Had Enough of My Keurig! but I Was About to Throw It in the Trash when I Found. Angelino's Coffee. Columbus Homeowners Are...
Child taken from Cleveland hospital
The Cleveland Division of Police has activated an Amber Alert after a boy went missing from UH Rainbow Babies And Children's Hospital Sunday evening.
