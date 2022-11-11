ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Cleveland.com

‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ review: Sequel nearly 40 years in the making tests the limits of nostalgia

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are people, particularly in Cleveland, who are obsessed with “A Christmas Story.” They watch it on a loop on Christmas, know the script by heart and look forward every year to that day sometime after Thanksgiving when they can take the leg lamp they bought online out of storage and proudly display it in their front window again.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Want a giant Chomps bobblehead under your Christmas tree?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 3-foot Chomps Cleveland Browns mascot bobblehead is available via the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Note: The gargantuan bobblehead will set you back $1,400, and it might be tough to disguise it under a Christmas tree. The individually numbered bobbleheads are manufactured by...
CLEVELAND, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Robins to receive Press Club’s Heaton Award

WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, will receive the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Cleveland Press Club at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. She will be honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which returns after...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie, talking ‘A Christmas Story,’ cold nights in Cleveland, and that new HBO Max sequel

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A ghost of Christmas past and cherished source of Cleveland pride is back with family charm and humor. “A Christmas Story,” the beloved 1983 holiday classic featuring scenes shot in Cleveland, is about to get a proper sequel, with Peter Billingsley returning to the role of Ralphie 40 years after the original movie’s theatrical release.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

My Changing Neighborhood - Episode 8: Live at Happy Dog Cleveland

To wrap up Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood, I partnered with my colleagues at Ideastream Public Media's "Sound of Ideas" to host a live event at Happy Dog Cleveland — a bar, restaurant and cultural event venue that's become an anchor of the Gordon Square neighborhood. It was the first live, in-person Community Tour event that we've hosted in more than two years.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Holiday Feast Road Trip: Mama Jo Pies

Holiday Feast Road Trip: Mama Jo Pies
AMHERST, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

