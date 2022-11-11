MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that its Served Up podcast, featuring interviews with the hospitality industry’s most respected and celebrated leaders, has launched a new online book club at www.southernglazers.com/serveduppodcast. Just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, book worms in the beverage industry can check out the Served Up Book Club for recommendations on some of the latest books to buy and read exclusive interviews with the authors who are sharing their knowledge, experiences and stories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005012/en/ Read exclusive interviews with some of the hospitality industry’s most respected authors about their latest books at southernglazers.com/serveduppodcast. (Graphic: Business Wire)

