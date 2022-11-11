Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
10Bbl HLT ( $7,500 )
Natural Gas burner (We never actually fired it up, we used it as a CLT for its whole life) Purchased from Galcier Tanks and similar to https://www.glaciertanks.com/tanks-hot-liquor-tanks-ihlt-10-bbl-gas-herms.html but is slightly different in design. Price $7,500 obo. We are also selling:. 15bbl Whirlpool : https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/15bbl-whirlpool/. Grain Mill, Grist case and Auger...
probrewer.com
15BBL BRITE TANK JACKET IN STOCK SALE @10150
15BBL BRITE TANK JACKET IN STOCK SALE @10150 ( $10,150 )
probrewer.com
GEA GSC40 Westfalia Centrifuge for sale
GEA GSC40 Westfalia Centrifuge for sale. This machine was used in the cellar only (no hot side centrifugation). We ran this machine close to 70bbls/hr throughput. 480V 3 phase power required. 2022 pricing is almost $150k. Sale price is $120k or best offer. Buyer responsible for crating and shipping. Manufacturer...
probrewer.com
15bbl Whirlpool
About 6′ diameter and 7.5′ tall. 10bbl HLT: https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/10bbl-hlt/. Grain Mill, Grist case and Auger https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/grain-mill-grist-case-and-auger/
probrewer.com
Dixie 32oz Crowler Seamer
Dixie 32ox Crowler seamer for sale. Great working condition, used in the taproom, but no longer filling crowlers.
probrewer.com
New Craft Kettle 30 BBL | Uni-Tank Fermentation Vessel | Jacketed & Insulated (Standard)
New Tanks/Never Used Contact: Derek@vermontbeermakers.com Derek Soldenski 802-618-0599 Currently 3 Available Asking 16k each or best offer Ships FOB from Newport, New Hampshire 03773 The tank will fit in a box van. Average shipping cost is $2.50 per mile. Rigging for transport is $250 FV_Dimensions_r0_3 - Schematic (shopify.com) · Greater than 25% headspace · Multi-zone glycol dimpled cooling jackets · 15 psi operating pressure uni-tank, tested to 30 psi · AISI 304 stainless steel, TIG weld construction · 11-gauge interior / 14-gauge cladding or equivalent · 3A standard 32 μin Ra (0.8 μm Ra) finish · Reinforced stainless steel legs, w/ leveling foot pads · Pressure-rated shadowless manway · Slotted, rotary spray-ball CIP w/ 360° coverage · CO2 blow-off arm · Hop dosing port, w/ easy-access ladder hooks · Rotating racking arm, w/ DIN fitting & easy-grip handle · ½” NPT sanitary thermowell · Sample port with Perlick style valve · Pressure / vacuum relief valve (“PVRV”)
This Awesome Corvette Restomod is Selling This Weekend At OK Classics Auction
Built By D&D Specialty Cars, this LS3 powered is the perfect car from all worlds. Few cars rival the C2 Corvette as far as beauty, especially when it comes to American sports cars. The Stingray design was the prefect evolution from the C1, adding a more muscular, aggressive feel to match the respectable performance. This striking 1966 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray gives you even more excitement, thanks to the upgrades using modern engineering.
probrewer.com
Leveraging Events to Grow Your Taproom Business with Laura Lodge of Start A Brewery
As brewery owners and taproom managers, you know you’re supposed to host events. You may even have a staff member dedicated to creating and booking events. But they never seem to live up to expectations – and your regulars and your staff hate them. Join us for a...
probrewer.com
2017 Chicagoland Microbrewery
Featuring: (5) 2017 Design Brewing Solutions 60 BBL Fermenters, (4) 2013 GW Kent 30 BBL Fermenters, 2015 60 BBL CAI Brite Tank, (2) 30 BBL Brite Tanks, Cellar Pumps, Drive-in Cooler, Utility Tanks, Restaurant Refrigeration, Air Compressors, Fork Lift, Water Filtration System, Office Trailer, Parts, Support & More. Sale Start...
Curiosity can save the cat
A flat, smooth trail runs alongside the Rio Grande, which is mostly dry at this time of the year. The trail can be part of a longer loop, but we rode it as an out-and-back and ended up returning with an extra passenger found along the way. Since I'm biking, I'm wrangling everyone...
probrewer.com
For Sale - PE Rotary 20 Station Cold Glue Front and Back Labeler
PE Rotary 20 Station Cold Glue Front and Back Labeler. Pricing and Questions – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Dual Station Label Magazines for labeling front and back of 12oz. bottles, Cold Glue Labeling, Last ran 12oz. Glass Bottles, 20 Head Machines for speeds up to 300 containers/minute, All stainless steel construction, Condition is Very Good, 460 Volts, 3 Phase, 60HZ.
probrewer.com
Keurig Dr Pepper Invests $50 Million in Athletic Brewing
Not that we needed any more signs that non-alcoholic beer is surging, but the investment of $50 million into Athletic Brewing Company by Keurig Dr. Pepper is one more indication that the industry sees a lot more growth in the segment. Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and...
probrewer.com
Grain Mill, Grist case and Auger
These came with the brew house we purchased and will not work in our space. We have not used any of them, however they came out of a working operation. Mill: GRINDER ROPPI 600 – Details https://www.minibrewerysystem.com/en/products/components/malt-grinders/grinder-roppi-600/ (This one does not have a stand and was mounted on top of the grist case)
SPAM Is Bringing Us Some Figgy Pudding for Christmas This Year (in a Tin, of Course)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. When SPAM says it’s the holiday season, it’s the holiday season. 🍖 Yesterday, everyone’s favorite tinned meat brand released the most festive, limited-edition tinned meat you never knew you wanted but secretly always dreamed of: SPAM Figgy Pudding. And, we got to try it. In a recent survey conducted by SPAM through 2,000 adults, it was found that 69% of people knew what figgy pudding was, but only 17% had tried it before. Personally, I’d heard the word before around the holiday season but...
probrewer.com
Monoblock 200L~ 600L Nano Brewing Equipment
Are you looking for a fully functioned and Easy-to-Use brewhouse? Our brewhouse is a good choice. It’s a monoblock shaped during shipping, so no need to have much work after you receive it. We use pipe diverter to make brewers’ work easier, no need to climb up and down during brewing. Here are more features:
probrewer.com
40 bbl brewhouse
(PRICED-TO-SELL) Complete 40 BBL Brewhouse: Steam Brew Kettle, Mash Mixer, Mash/Lauter Tun, Whirlpool Vessel, Hot Liquor Tank. Includes Spent Grain Pump, Proflow Glycol Heat Exchanger, Thermaline Water Heat Exchanger, Transfer Pumps, Control Panels and Custom Platform along with all stainless piping. Everything is here. Manufacturer : Century Manufacturing Inc. Ships...
probrewer.com
New kegs in stock! ship from CA
Kegs in Stock! In Concord, CA. First come, first service. Not many left. 1/2bbl keg, 2.4mm chime thickness, FOB California: $129 ea. 1/6bbl keg, 1.8mm chime thickness, FOB California: $79 ea. *Brand New. *with Micromatic D type spear. *Customer Pick up from Concord, CA, US. *Stackable. *5BarG Pressure test before...
probrewer.com
How Decanters Increase High-Quality Beer Production
Sponsoredposted by Flottweg Separation Technology, Inc. It’s a complex process to transform grains into refreshing, delicious beer. During production, a brewery’s step-by-step hot and cold processes influence the quality. Flottweg’s highly-efficient beer centrifuges meet the specific requirements of breweries while optimizing the entire process for maximum yields with the utmost level of quality.
probrewer.com
Complete brewery / Washington State / Sabco V350 / MoreBeer / Full Lab
Complete brewery / Washington State / Sabco V350 / MoreBeer / Full Lab ( $14,000 ) I am selling off all the brewery equipment that I acquired while starting Circle 7. Unfortunately, the brewery closed in 2019, but I still have all the great gear and I am hoping I can find it a new home. To begin with, I am in Washington state and DO NOT have a way to ship this stuff anywhere. Here is a fairly complete list of what’s for sale. All commercial items were purchased new by me in 2016 when the brewery started. The other items, like the keg washer and grain mill, come from the brain of a smart engineer. $14,000 takes the whole lot but I do have individual item pricing available through DM.
probrewer.com
2015 DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE 30 BBL JACKETED FERMENTATION TANK (2 Available)
2015 DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE 30 BBL JACKETED FERMENTATION TANK (2 Available) ( $14,500 ) I am selling these 2015 Deutsche Beverage 30 BBL jacketed fermentation tanks. These are brushed 304 stainless steel, 20-30% headspace, CIP rotating spray ball and downpipe, side manway door, dimple plate jacket cooling, dual glycol zoned jacket. They also include the PRV, sample valve, pressure gauge, and all butterfly valves. The tanks have a 4″ hop port and 60 degree cone. They are in good shape and ready for service. Asking $14,500 each. The tanks are located in Frankfort, IN. That is about 45 minutes north or Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee.
Comments / 0