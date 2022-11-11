Read full article on original website
somerset106.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Broke Into Business
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Tommy Houston was called out to a reported burglary at SEKRI off West Cumberland Gap Parkway. Deputy Houston arrived to find that allegedly a suspect had used a large metal pole to break out the window of a door. Surveillance video showed the suspect entering the business, taking an umbrella and then leaving. While canvassing the area, Deputy Houston located a woman matching the suspect on the video. During questioning, the woman, 39-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez of Nancy, admitted to the break-in. Rodriguez was arrested and charged with burglary. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop
A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Assault Charges Following Fight In Laurel County
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with Deputy Skylar McFarland and Deputy Byron Grimes arrested two individuals early Friday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 1:41 AM. The arrests occurred off Old...
wymt.com
Wayne County man facing charges following weekend assault
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges following a weekend assault that ended in a chase. On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sally Burnett Road. While they were heading to that call, police found out the suspect,...
fox56news.com
Inmate escapes from Madison County Detention Center
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has escaped from the Madison County Detention Center, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP). Kentucky State Police in Richmond said they were contacted before 2:30 p.m. to investigate the escape of 54-year-old Ricky Slone, who has on work detail at the Madison County Animal Shelter.
WKYT 27
Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no...
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
q95fm.net
Somerset Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
A man from Somerset was arrested on Tuesday on multiple drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop. Officers driving along KY-1247 are said to have spotted a black Lincoln driven by 35-year-old Justin Wilson, as it was crossing the center-line. A traffic stop was initiated and Wilson was given a field sobriety test.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Following Search Of Residence
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 9th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search in the New Tazewell Community of Claiborne County. During the search of the residence Detectives located several different narcotics including Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized over $1600.00 in United States Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales in Claiborne County.
somerset106.com
Police Investigating Following The Discovery Of A Body In Clay County
Manchester Police Dispatchers have confirmed that a dead body was found in Clay County on Saturday. The body was reportedly found near Paw Paw. They did not release any further details.
q95fm.net
Various Illegal Drugs Seized During Traffic Stop
A Danville man was arrested on Wednesday on multiple drug-related offenses. Narcotics detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were watching a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. At around 8:00 PM, detectives initiated a traffic stop after observing the suspect failing to signal at an intersection. 40-year-old Geovania...
somerset106.com
Pulaski County Police Arrest Danville Man In Major Drug Bust
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says his narcotics detectives were watching 40-year-old Geovania Coleman of Danville, a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. When he failed to signal at an intersection, detectives pulled him over. Coleman was also driving on a suspended license. During the roadside investigation, a K9 was deployed and signaled the presence of drugs. Deputies found backpacks with a large quantity of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected oxycodone, baggies, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also found mushrooms and Xanax. A search of Coleman turned up a gun and a large amount of cash. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 16-year-old Shaun Gibson is described as a white male, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown, above-ear-length hair. He could potentially be wearing a navy sweater, tan pants, and white air force one shoes.
fox56news.com
2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
WKYT 27
Road reopens after serious Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Road is back open in Nicholasville after a serious crash. According to a Facebook post by the Nicholasville Police Department, US 27 near Elizabeth Drive was shut down around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a reconstruction team was investigating. They did not say how many...
wymt.com
Police release little information weeks after man killed in standoff; family organizes rally
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marks three weeks since 22-year-old Desman LaDuke was shot and killed during a standoff with Nicholasville police. LaDuke’s family says he was having a mental crisis when police shot him. However, police have never said who actually fired the shot. Since LaDuke’s shooting, very...
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
wymt.com
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Whitley County on Saturday. Officials said a car crashed into the Rockholds Pit Stop along KY-26. A fire was also reported at the business. Whitley County Dispatch confirmed there was one person inside the car, but no injuries...
somerset106.com
Laurel County School Police Chief Issues Scam Warning
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting School Police Chief Bobby Day is investigating a Scam brought to their attention. Laurel County Public Schools has been made aware of recent “spoofing” text scam where the sender claims to be Laurel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett. The scammer is asking for gift cards to be purchased. Chief Day says no one from Laurel County Public Schools will ever contact the public via unsolicited phone calls or text asking for money or the purchasing of gift cards. He says please do not correspond with the scammer if you receive a text or phone call. Laurel County Public Schools is working with the Kentucky State Police to resolve the issue.
