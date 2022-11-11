Read full article on original website
Obituary – Frank Allen Shelton
Frank Allen Shelton passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease on November 11, 2022, at Colonial Lodge in Greenville, Texas. His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Arrangements under the directions of Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home. Obituary and guestbook...
Emma Marie Pietsch Watson Franke
Emma Marie Pietsch Watson Franke, age 94, of Lone Oak, Texas, passed away from natural causes on November 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. Emma Franke was born on March 28, 1928, in Muscatine, Iowa to Charles William and Mildred Faler Pietsch. She was raised on the family farm during the Great Depression and at the age of 16, she like thousands of other women, became a ‘Rosie The Riveter’ in contributing to the war efforts by working at the ,munitions plant in Rock Island, Illinois. She attended USO dances and farewell parties for the local boys.
County approves disaster declaration due to "Texas invasion"
“The health, safety, and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.” Hopkins County disaster declaration.
Commissioners Renew 1 Local Disaster Declaration, Enact Another
Hopkins County Commissioners Court renewed one local disaster declaration for the damages resulting from Nov. 4 tornadoes, and enacted another due to “threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”. New Disaster Declaration. Hopkins County...
ketk.com
TUESDAY AT 10: $1 million going to East Texas schools for protection
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly $1 million is being sent to protect schools across East Texas in the wake of the tragic Uvalde shooting. Join KETK’s Reyna Revelle as she reveals which districts will receive the funds, and how they might spend it to keep your kids safe.
SSISD board briefs for November 14, 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, November 14, 2022. Public hearing was held on the Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC, Comptroller Application #1768. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. Craig Toney reported on the Educational Performance of Bilingual/ESL...
Commander Bryan Crittendon and Corporal Robert Kerr Honored
Bryan Crittendon and Robert Kerr have been awarded the Congressional Veteran Commendation. In a ceremony held on Thursday November 10th, 2022, standing with other distinguished veterans, Crittendon and Kerr were received by Representative Pat Fallon. Both Veterans are members of the Hopkins County Marine Corp League. The ceremony was conducted...
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
William (Bill) Alford
William (Bill) Alford, aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on the evening of November 5, from heart complications. Bill was born on August 8, 1944, to Thomas “Marcus” and Helen Alford in Hughes Springs, Texas. He grew up in Sulphur Springs, Texas and studied engineering at East Texas State University. He went on to work in the aerospace engineering industry, designing military planes and equipment for several companies, including LTV in Irving and Tyler, Texas, and E-Systems/Raytheon/L3 in Greenville, Texas.
Those Impacted By Nov. 4 Tornadoes Encouraged To Report Damage By Submitting iSTAT Surveys
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Governor Greg Abbott today extended the State of Texas’ response and recovery efforts following severe storms across Northeast Texas throughout Friday and overnight into Saturday, Nov. 4-5, 2022. Last week, the Governor directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state resources to support local officials’ response to these severe storms.
KLTV
East Texas sports photographer looks back on 50-year career
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man remembers his time over a 50 year career as a photographer, taking some of the most iconic images in sports. Retired and living in Holly Lake Ranch, 82 year old Gary Edwards is not a household name. But it’s a sure bet that sometime in your life you’ve seen one of his iconic sports pictures.
20 of the Restaurants Near Tyler, TX Offering Thanksgiving Food Options
If you live in or around Tyler, Texas and you're thinking you may want to spend less time cooking and more time with friends and family this year, then why not consider ordering your Thanksgiving Dinner from one of these great restaurants?. Here's the thing: I gotta tell ya,as much...
Fruitvale Man Jailed On Felony DWI Charge
4 Others Booked On Misdemeanor Intoxication Charges. A 38-year-old Fruitvale man was jailed on a felony DWI charge and four others were booked in on misdemeanor intoxication charges over the Nov. 11-13 weekend. SH 19 DWI Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a silver...
Annie’s Room to be Unveiled
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Officials search for missing person in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an Ore City man that went missing in the early morning on Nov. 5. William Chad Martin, 38, was last seen by his girlfriend when they ran into the woods near Live Oak Road in southwest Upshur County while it was dark out.
easttexasradio.com
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Removes Teacher
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD says a teacher is no longer employed and the allegations did not involve any students, however a student reported the matter to the administrators according to a public statement by the district. Reportedly the teacher was dismissed after the student reported unprofessional conduct.
Author Jenniffer Hudson Conners To Be Featured Speaker At Nov. 17 Genealogical Society Meeting
Jenniffer Hudson Conners. is slated to give a “Veterans Day worthy presentation” during the next Hopkins County Genealogical Society meeting. Based on her first novel, “In His Hands,” she will tell the story of Lily and Chu. As Lily closes her beloved grandmamma’s house, she finds a bundle of letters written by a pilot in the Vietnam War. The discovery of a long-lost uncle, MIA since 1972, leads her on a search to learn more about him and the answer to a prayer first uttered two generations before.
ketr.org
Bridge projects along I-30, SH 224 to slow travel between Commerce and Greenville through January 2023
Travel between Commerce and Greenville is going to be slow going for the rest of 2022 thanks to two highway maintenance projects happening at the same time. This week, crews began work on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Sabine River on the east side of Greenville. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected by work on this project in the coming weeks. Today the Greenville Herald Banner published an image from the Texas Department of Transportation showing traffic backed up on the eastbound side of I-30. A release from TxDOT says the I-30 project is scheduled to be completed in February 2023. And, for the time being, the old back way between Commerce and Greenville on State Highway 224 is also not a good option. Just east of Neylandville, the bridge over the South Sulphur River is being replaced entirely and that portion of State Highway 224 is closed in the immediate area. That project is scheduled to be completed in January 2023.
Carol Johnson
Visitation for Carol Johnson, age 76, of Quitman, Texas, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Johnson passed away on November 7, 2022, at Carriage House Manor. Carol was born on July 16, 1946, in Paris, Texas,...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs’ Last Saturday Injury Clinic Canceled
ONCOR (electric company) is going to be working on some electrical issues near our hospital and will result in some temporary power outages. This will not affect our hospital services in any way as we can always rely on emergency generator. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause...
