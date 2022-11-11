ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Liz Cheney hails midterm results as ‘clear victory for team normal’

By Ryan King
 4 days ago

O utgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) cheered the election results featuring a dismal GOP outing as a ‘clear victory for team normal’ and repudiation of former President Donald Trump .

Speaking at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never Is Now Summit on Antisemitism and Hate, Cheney hailed the outcome as a sign from voters keen on safeguarding democracy that they are fed up with the "toxicity" and "vitriol" from the MAGA world.

LIZ CHENEY SPURNS JD VANCE AND BACKS TIM RYAN IN OHIO'S SENATE RACE

“I think that it was a clear victory for Team Normal, and we have a huge amount of work to do,” Cheney surmised during the summit, per CNN. “But I think that you saw in really important races around the country people coming together to say we believe in democracy."

Republicans had entered elected night optimistic after promising polling figures and other political winds seemingly blowing in their direction said that they would surf a powerful red wave to victory. However, when results began trickling in, the GOP suffered a slew of surprise losses in House and governor's races, as the red wave failed to materialize.

Jae C. Hong/AP
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., waits to speak, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at a primary Election Day gathering at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

“We believe in standing up for the Constitution, and for the Republic. And a real rejection of the toxicity, and the hate, and vitriol, and of Donald Trump," Cheney continued.

Barely appearing to cling to the House and potentially on track to watch the Senate slip away, many Republicans have begun to revolt against Trump, blaming his brand and elevation of poor candidates in the primary cycle.

Disgruntled by the rampant election denialism as well as the slash-and-dash MAGA-style politics, Cheney recently began backing Democrats over Republicans in hot races. For example, she backed Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) over Republican hopeful J.D. Vance shortly before the latter prevailed.

Having once proclaimed that she "would not vote for a Democrat ever," Cheney stayed firm on bucking party lines in the wake of what she described as "anti-democratic forces at work" within the GOP.

“We absolutely have policy disagreements, but we recognize that there’s something much bigger and more at stake and that we have to come together and stand for fundamental democratic principles, stand for the rule of law. And that in order to defeat the anti-democratic forces at work in our country today, it’s going to require a level of bipartisanship,” Cheney added, per CNN.

She also underscored the importance of both parties needing to root out extremism from their ranks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Given Republican's anemic showing in the midterm elections, some Democrats behind the scenes have reportedly floated coordinating with Republican defectors to nominate someone like Cheney as an alternative to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to wield the Speaker's gavel.

The House speaker isn't required to be a member of Congress but typically is. Other Democrats reportedly mulled trying to leverage the expected tight House margins to secure concessions from McCarthy. But many Democrats were dismissive of either notion.

Washington, DC
