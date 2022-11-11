Read full article on original website
Work speeds up at Washington shipyardDoug StewartEverett, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Chronicle
Abandoned Coins, Jewelry and More up for Auction by Washington State Agency
Collectors can bid on a variety of abandoned treasures in a Washington state safe deposit box auction through Nov. 17. Over 3,500 items are up for auction, including collectible coins, gold and silver jewelry, artwork, sports memorabilia, stamps and more rarities, according to a news release from the state Department of Revenue. The auction even includes an 1860 campaign button for Abraham Lincoln, featuring his portrait.
USPS Says Avoid the Blue Boxes During the Holidays in Washington State
During the holiday season, the USPS is especially busy. In fact, December is typically the busiest month for the postal service, with an estimated 20 billion pieces of mail being delivered during that month. To help ensure that your holiday mail arrives on time, there are a few things you...
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
thejoltnews.com
Farmlands cannot be moved
There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
WA State invests over $27 million for childcare providers
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Commerce is partnering with the Department of Children, Youth and Families to give $27.3 million in grants to 253 childcare providers across the state. The grants will give providers financial assistance for renovations, including roof repairs, COVID-19 safety measures, playground equipment upgrades and other things to help improve the health and safety of...
Washington won’t renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms
SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees
SEATTLE — Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off around 10,000 workers. The New York Times reports the largest layoffs in the company’s history could start this week and that the job cuts are focused on devices, the retail division and human resources. The company did not...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
spokanepublicradio.org
Native inmates in Washington happy to see prison powwows return
Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Washington. “I was here in 2019 before the Covid hit,” he said. “I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people.”
southsoundmag.com
Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is Relocating Its Silverdale and Tacoma Shops
Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is relocating its Silverdale and Tacoma locations, starting with the Silverdale move next week. In Silverdale, Gene Juarez is moving from its Kitsap Mall location to The Trails at Silverdale, a 30-acre shopping and dining destination, effective Nov. 22. The Kitsap Mall location will close just before that to allow a smooth transition for clients to the new location about a mile away.
myedmondsnews.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
Washington Has Been Much More Successful Than California in Displacing the Black Market for Pot
A new report indicates that Washington, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, has been much more successful at displacing the black market than California, where voters approved legalization in 2016. In a 2021 survey by the International Cannabis Policy Study (ICPS), 77 percent of Washington cannabis consumers reported buying "any type of marijuana" from a "store, co-operative, or dispensary" in the previous year, while 17 percent said they had obtained pot from a "dealer."
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
Facebook parent Meta to lay off more than 700 workers in Puget Sound area
SEATTLE — As layoffs at tech companies continue, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is laying off more than 700 employees in the Puget Sound region. The Washington State Employment Security Department said Meta Platforms notified the agency that 307 employees would be laid off in Bellevue and 419 more would be laid off in Seattle.
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds College to host Amazon hiring event Nov. 15-17
Amazon will host a hiring event at Edmonds College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 15-17 at Alderwood Hall, Room 105. The event is also open to the general public. The three-day event is designed to allow Edmonds College students to apply for jobs, complete any necessary testing, and sign on with the company to start working quickly.
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
