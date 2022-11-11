ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global climate finance leaves out cities: Fixing it is critical to battling climate change

Under the Paris Agreement, which came into force in 2016, countries agreed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and work together to adapt to the effects of climate change. To act on this, and codify their individual commitments, each country submitted its so-called Nationally Determined Contribution. These clearly spell out...
Urban-rural connections could boost resilience in the face of change

Head out of the city and escape to the countryside. Soon, the road narrows, the lights dim and the human settlements get further and further apart. You stop and listen. Silence. Urban sprawl is replaced by fields and farms. You could be in a different world. Such neat depictions of...
Collaboration at all levels of government key to climate action, say researchers

In Canada, as in most places around the world, climate change adaptation planning takes a top-down approach. But new findings by University of Alberta researchers suggest an integrated approach that incorporates regional policy guidance is both critical and effective in building resilience to climate change. Led by Ph.D. student Nicole...
Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected

Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
Global carbon emissions at record levels with no signs of shrinking, new data shows

By Pep Canadell, Corinne Le Quéré, Glen Peters, Judith Hauck, Julia Pongratz, Philippe Ciais, Pierre Friedlingstein, Robbie Andr, The Conversation. Global carbon dioxide emissions from all human activities remain at record highs in 2022, and fossil fuel emissions have risen above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis by an international body of scientists.
Strong European support for space to combat climate crisis

Europe should demonstrate responsibility, leadership and autonomy in space—and its highest priority should be to address climate change, according to a poll of European citizens. Almost nine out of ten people questioned said that collecting insights on climate change and understanding what is happening on Earth should be the...
Prehistoric predator? Artificial intelligence says no

Artificial intelligence has revealed that prehistoric footprints thought to be made by a vicious dinosaur predator were in fact from a timid herbivore. In an international collaboration, University of Queensland paleontologist Dr. Anthony Romilio used AI pattern recognition to re-analyze footprints from the Dinosaur Stampede National Monument, south-west of Winton in Central Queensland.
Effects of climate change such as flooding make existing disadvantages for Indigenous communities so much worse

Spring is here, and with it comes the threat of more floods. Australia is currently experiencing its third consecutive year of a La Niña weather cycle. This means we expect more rainfall than average over the spring and summer months. There is heightened risk of floods, tropical cyclones, prolonged heatwaves and grass fires in southern Australia. This has already led to flooding in parts of the country, and communities are now bracing for more bad weather.
Future of UK churches at risk unless they reimagine their buildings, report finds

A third of the UK's church buildings cost more money each year than they are able to raise, and only one in five is financially profitable, according to an audit of churches carried out in Cambridgeshire and West Norfolk. The report, published today by the Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS)...
Rich nations target $20 bn to wean Indonesia off coal

Rich nations pledged Tuesday to raise at least $20 billion to help wean Indonesia off coal and reach carbon neutrality by 2050, a decade earlier than planned, the White House said. The United States, Japan, Canada and six European countries signed the accord with Jakarta on the sidelines of the...
In Canada's boreal forest, one man works to save caribou

Even though he lives in the middle of Canada's boreal forest, Jean-Luc Kanape can sometimes go weeks without seeing a single caribou. But for as long as he can remember, the animals have been part of his life. For centuries, "our ancestors survived thanks to the caribous—using its meat, pelts...
Calls for a 'one-child policy' in India are misguided at best, and dangerous at worst

India will surpass China as the country with the world's largest population in 2023, according to the United Nations World Population Prospects 2022 report. The UN also projects the global population has reached eight billion as of Tuesday. As early as March 2022, reports circulated on Chinese social media that...
Amid COVID, Australians loved snitching on their neighbors

Whether it's through a sense of duty or trying to stay safe, Australians have a history of reporting wrongdoers. We might like to pride ourselves on being a country of mateship and an almost larrikin approach to authority, but research by UNSW Law & Justice Associate Professor Catherine Bond shows Crime Stopper data skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as we dobbed in our neighbors.
Word choice and media exposure affected anti-Asian boycotts during the pandemic, study finds

During 2020, the use of terms like the "China virus" by public officials and in the media negatively connected COVID-19 to China, where the virus originated, causing a detrimental impact. New research from scholars of the hospitality industry at Penn State and the University of Houston found that this type of virus naming contributed to hostility toward and boycotting of Chinese restaurants and other Asian-related businesses.
Roman roads laid the foundation for modern-day prosperity, study claims

Even though it is over 2,000 years since the ancient Roman road networks were established, there are clear connections between the routes of the roads and modern-day prosperity. In a study in economics, the researchers investigate the importance of the Roman road network in maintaining or losing wealth through the centuries.
How do refugees in the United States learn about race?

The history of American race relations is intricate and troubled, and it can be difficult for individuals who have spent their entire lives in the United States to understand its nuances. How much harder, then, might it be for recently-arrived refugees to grasp the complex dynamics of race in this...
ALABAMA STATE
The UN's climate change conference COP27: Topics on the agenda

The UN's annual climate change conference is currently ongoing in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. Over the course of two weeks, representatives of the world's nations will gather to discuss how to achieve the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and contribute to the climate transition. At this year's COP, the...
Opinion: Why COP27 should be the last of these pointless corporate love-ins

It's a glorious afternoon at a luxury resort in Egypt, with six swimming pools leading to a lovely little stretch of beach on the Red Sea. A salsa aquatic class in one of the pools has several enthusiastic participants. Elsewhere, guests are lounging on deck chairs sipping ice cold cocktails. Cheerful waiters are refilling glasses and serving snacks.

