Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids to Host Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa, Nov. 18
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids will kick off the holiday season with its Annual Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, including roaming carolers. Families are encouraged to snap a photo with Santa during the event. Hot cocoa will be available for guests to enjoy. The event begins with the lighting of the center’s Holiday Tree.
WHAT: Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids Tree Lighting & Santa Photos
Event includes holiday activities, hot cocoa, roaming carolers and more
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 18
6 – 8 p.m.
WHERE: Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids
350 84th St SW
Byron Center, MI 49315
HOW: FREE and open to the public.
For more information on this event and others throughout the holiday season, visit tangeroutlet.com/grandrapids. Connect with Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids on Facebook and Instagram.
