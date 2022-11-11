Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids to Host Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa, Nov. 18

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids will kick off the holiday season with its Annual Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, including roaming carolers. Families are encouraged to snap a photo with Santa during the event. Hot cocoa will be available for guests to enjoy. The event begins with the lighting of the center’s Holiday Tree.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids Tree Lighting & Santa Photos

Event includes holiday activities, hot cocoa, roaming carolers and more

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 18

6 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids

350 84th St SW

Byron Center, MI 49315

HOW: FREE and open to the public.