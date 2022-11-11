ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids to Host Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa, Nov. 18

 4 days ago

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids will kick off the holiday season with its Annual Tree Lighting and Photos with Santa on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, including roaming carolers. Families are encouraged to snap a photo with Santa during the event. Hot cocoa will be available for guests to enjoy. The event begins with the lighting of the center’s Holiday Tree.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids Tree Lighting & Santa Photos
Event includes holiday activities, hot cocoa, roaming carolers and more

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 18
6 – 8 p.m.     

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids
350 84th St SW
Byron Center, MI 49315

HOW: FREE and open to the public.

For more information on this event and others throughout the holiday season, visit tangeroutlet.com/grandrapids. Connect with Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids on Facebook and Instagram.

