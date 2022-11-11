The best pastries in Mississippi? Bakery on the Coast tops Yelp list — and here’s why

The best pastries in Mississippi are served along the Coast — so be prepared to indulge, a new report finds.

Le Bakery in Biloxi was named the state’s top place to get the “sweet and savory treats,” according to results published Monday, Nov. 7.

The shop landed in the No. 1 spot after the restaurant review website Yelp studied comments visitors left over time. The website said it ranked “spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘pastry,’ and ‘pastries.’”

On Yelp, several Le Bakery customers raved about the shop’s offerings, including the king cakes available around Mardi Gras and turnovers filled with fruit and cream cheese. Many were also fans of the croissants and danishes, which the shop said are “ made from scratch with whole eggs, real butter, and the freshest milk.”

In addition to sugary treats, Le Bakery is known for its Vietnamese fare. Several Yelp users said they were fans of the shop’s banh mi sandwiches, helping it to earn more than four out of five stars.

The bakery, located at 280 Oak St. in Biloxi, isn’t the first place in South Mississippi to be recognized for its sweets.

In June, Creole Creamery in Bay St. Louis was named the state’s No. 1 ice cream shop, McClatchy News reported.

