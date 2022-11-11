Construction Update of Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy’s(LRCA) New High School In North Lafayette

Read full article on original website
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
houmatimes.com
Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship
Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
GMA Cool Schools: South Crowley Elementary
Students there have been celebrating their monthy Friday morning Synergy as part of the Leader in Me program.
theadvocate.com
This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro
A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette
What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
This is absolutely disgusting. I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road. While I was on Lajaunie Road in Lafayette I first noticed a dead dog on the side of the road that did not appear to be hit by a vehicle.
kadn.com
First phase of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange breaks ground in Broussard
Broussard, LA (KADN)- Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development broke ground on the first phase of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange. If you recall, the project is estimated at 136 million dollars for the future I-49 south project. Officials say the 136 million dollars for the future I-49 south project is...
theadvocate.com
Chick-fil-A purchases five acres its fourth location in Lafayette; Here's where it will open
Chick-fil-A has bought the property along Johnston Street for what would be its fourth Lafayette location. The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show. The popular quick-serve restaurant chain had applied for a building permit with Lafayette...
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
theadvocate.com
Youngsville's new city hall and police department recognize history and growth
Youngsville's new municipal complex pays homage to the city's humble history and explosive growth in subtle ways. There's a 100-year-old live oak on one side and a roundabout on the other. In between, there's an artistic detention pond to drain rainwater away from the buildings. "For me, this view has...
Louisiana Musician & LSU Band Collaboration Earns a Grammy Nomination
We already know they're the greatest band in all of college football... with the absolute BEST Fight Song EVER. But now, the Golden Band from Tigerland can add Grammy nomination to their resume. Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles musician and former member of the LSU Marching Band recently received a...
stmarynow.com
Superintendent won't seek contract extension
CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Superintendent Dr. Theresa Bagwell told School Board members Thursday that she isn’t seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in June. School Board President Kenneth Alfred made that announcement at Thursday’s regular meeting. Bagwell met with School Board members in a closed-door...
Proposed Downtown Lafayette Performing Arts Center Would Be Huge Catalyst For Growth, Study Shows
You may have heard that the Heymann Performing Arts Center may soon cease to exist and that new locations for Lafayette’s Performing Arts Center are being considered. One of the considered locations is along the Congress Street corridor in the Downtown district of Lafayette, and it would completely change everything. The other location being discussed is along the Cajundome Blvd corridor, which would not have as large of an impact, according to a recent redevelopment site study.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Police identify pedestrian killed crossing Bertrand Drive
A pedestrian killed in a crash on Bertrand drive about 7 p.m. Sunday has been identified by Lafayette Police as 66-year-old Ada Davis of Lafayette. Police say Davis was crossing the roadway in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive when she was struck by a vehicle. As a result of...
theadvocate.com
Governor, local officials, kick off future I-49 construction; here's what it will look like
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson on Monday along with state and local officials to celebrate the start of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future Interstate 49 South project, in Broussard. “Infrastructure is vital to the economic growth of our state...
Former Ragin' Cajuns' Pitcher Called Up to the Majors
Former Cajun, Hogan Harris has been called up to the Majors by the Oakland A's.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Bertrand Drive
Lafayette Police is on the scene of a major vehicle crash.
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
theadvocate.com
Former Handy Stop space in downtown Lafayette back up for sale
The building that once housed the Handy Stop Market & Café is back up for sale. The 6,400-square-foot Guilbeau building, 444 Jefferson St., is listed for sale at $1.39 million after plans by developer Cliff Guidry to convert the space into a hair salon and residential units was put on pause earlier this year. Plans were to include three levels of condos in the adjacent parking lot with parking on the bottom.
theadvocate.com
LPSS to pursue buying half of old north Lafayette Wal-Mart building
The Lafayette Parish School Board voted to enter into an agreement to buy part of the former Wal-Mart Supercenter in north Lafayette. The board voted 8-1 to authorize the board president and/or the superintendent to enter into an agreement to buy about half of the building at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway from Completeful, a drop shipping company that bought the shuttered 228,569-square-foot store last year for $3 million.
theadvocate.com
Ochsner scoops up Baton Rouge health care provider group to boost critical, intensive care services
Impact Network, a Baton Rouge-based group of hospital physicians and nurse practitioners who specialize in critical and intensive care, has joined Ochsner Health’s Baton Rouge arm, the hospital system announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Impact Network, which has been around for 20 years, has 12...
