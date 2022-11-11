Construction Update of Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy’s(LRCA) New High School In North Lafayette

You may have heard that the Heymann Performing Arts Center may soon cease to exist and that new locations for Lafayette’s Performing Arts Center are being considered. One of the considered locations is along the Congress Street corridor in the Downtown district of Lafayette, and it would completely change everything. The other location being discussed is along the Cajundome Blvd corridor, which would not have as large of an impact, according to a recent redevelopment site study.

