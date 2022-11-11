Read full article on original website
Report: Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees
Amazon is reportedly looking to lay off approximately 10,000 employees this month, the first and largest such move in the company’s history. According to a New York Times report Monday (Nov. 14), which cited unnamed sources familiar with the staffing reduction, the cuts would be focused on Amazon’s devices division — which includes the company’s voice-assistant Alexa — as well as its retail and human resources departments.
Third-Party, White-Label Solutions Boost Luxury Recommerce Growth
Researchers at Spain’s Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya recently published a study showing that reusing 1kg of clothing could save 25 kg of carbon dioxide emissions. Scaling these findings up and it’s clear that extending the life of garments could dramatically reduce the environmental impact of the global fashion industry. In fact, the study found that doubling the lifespan of every item of clothing would reduce the entire sector’s greenhouse gas emissions by 44%.
Report: Italian Bank Intesa to Sell Stake in Payments Firm Nexi
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has reportedly announced it will sell its stake in the Italian payments firm Nexi while continuing its strategic relationship with the company. The bank’s stake is equal to 5.1% of the payments firm’s capital, a share that has diminished from a 9.9% holding in 2019 because Nexi issued new shares after two mergers — one with the Danish firm Nets and another with the Italian company SIA — Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 14).
TikTok Launches eCommerce Feature in US
TikTok has reportedly entered the U.S. eCommerce market, competing with the likes of Amazon as well as other social media brands looking to become shopping destinations. As Semafor reported Friday (Nov. 11), TikTok users can now purchase items via the app with a feature known as TikTok Shop. Previously available in the U.K. and parts of Southeast Asia, the feature is now being tested in the U.S.
Spotify Rolls Out Payment Options With Google
Spotify and Google have begun testing user choice billing (UCB), a tool that lets users of the audio streaming platform subscribe and make purchases with their chosen payment option. Announced in March, Spotify said UCB is a first-of-its-kind in-app purchase offering for Android devices. It’s now being tested in select...
Authorities may reportedly bring Sam Bankman-Fried in for questioning as FTX Bahamas files for bankruptcy
Authorities from the US and Bahamas are in talks to possibly bring the 30-year-old FTX founder in to the US for questioning, Bloomberg reported.
Mastercard Projects 15% Growth in Black Friday Spending
Mastercard is offering a sunny forecast for Black Friday, with its SpendingPulse report projecting a 15% growth in retail sales on the day after Thanksgiving. “Expect Black Friday shopping to be in full force across channels this year,” Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated, said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15) accompanying the report. “While retailers have already been heavily discounting this season, consumers and retailers are likely holding out for some special offers to land on the biggest promotional day of the year.”
Amazon Turns to Price Cuts and Product Drops for Holiday Sales
Amazon will launch its 48 hours of Black Friday deals on Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day — while also making product drops before and after that time. The eCommerce giant will offer early deals before the main event begins as well as promotional offers that will extend beyond the 48-hour event, the company said Monday (Nov. 14) in a press release.
10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform
Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
Restaurants Seek Single Platform to Manage Digital Experience
Think back to 2020 and 2021, when restaurant delivery was suddenly the pantry, kitchen and server to millions of Americans locked down at home. Operators fast-tracked solutions like the decision to open a digital front door that enabled diners to order online in brand-new ways. However, that heroic effort on...
Running Ox Logistics Teams With Navix to Speed Freight Auditing
Logistics firm Running Ox has tapped Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company Navix to streamline its document retrieval and freight audit process. According to a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15), the partnership will also see Navix provide Running Ox with insights to better understand the invoice-to-audit ratio at a time when invoice automation is becoming increasingly important.
Demand for Primark’s New BOPIS Feature Crashes Site on First Day
Primark’s long-awaited entry into the world of eCommerce got a bit of a bumpy start Monday (Nov. 14) as heavier demand briefly crashed the Irish retailer’s website. First announced in June, the trial version of the company’s new “Click and Collect” feature lets customers order items online and pick them up at 25 participating stores in the northwest of England, Yorkshire and North Wales.
Best Buy, Google Join Outsiders in Push to Capture Remote Patient Monitoring Boom
Born of pandemic necessity and a graying U.S. population, remote patient monitoring (RPM) is breaking out all over, as its growth potential draws in retailers such as Best Buy and Big Tech stalwarts like Google in a shift that is seeing outside players aggressively moving into the space. In what...
Home Depot Aims at B2B Friction to Boost Lucrative Professional Customers
Despite volatility in real estate prices and reduced consumer buying power due to inflation, the country’s largest home improvement retailer said Tuesday (Nov. 15) that its commercial customer base was showing no signs of slowing down. The comments from Home Depot about its commercial business with professional contractors and...
Fortis Buys Payment Logistics to Expand Tech Offerings
Embedded payments company Fortis is expanding its technology offerings by purchasing California payment technology firm Payment Logistics. “Founded in 2003 to provide reliable and secure payment technologies, Payment Logistics has a large breadth of partnerships that process a significant volume of transactions across thousands of businesses on an annual basis,” Fortis said in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) news release.
Wise and Deel Team to Offer Easier Cross-Border Payments
Money transfer service Wise has teamed up with human resources (HR) and payroll firm Deel to let customers send money through Deel with just an email address. The partnership comes as many companies run into difficulties when paying overseas employees, according to a Monday (Nov. 14) news release. the collaboration opens 10 new currencies in Deel’s payments infrastructure while also “further simplifying global payroll for over 10,000 Deel customers” from small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to publicly traded companies.
Opn Enters US Payments Market With $400M MerchantE Deal
Japanese FinTech unicorn Opn has entered the American payments market with its purchase of MerchantE, a B2B digital commerce platform. “With the acquisition, Opn’s global footprint now spans seven countries, including the U.S., the largest growing market for embedded finance solutions,” the company announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a press release on its website.
Klarna Adds Shop and Compare Tool in UK, Sweden and Denmark
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna has expanded the availability of the search and compare tool within its app to the United Kingdom, Sweden and Denmark, following the launch of the tool in the United States in October. The new feature, which helps consumers find the best deals for...
