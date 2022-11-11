Mastercard is offering a sunny forecast for Black Friday, with its SpendingPulse report projecting a 15% growth in retail sales on the day after Thanksgiving. “Expect Black Friday shopping to be in full force across channels this year,” Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated, said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15) accompanying the report. “While retailers have already been heavily discounting this season, consumers and retailers are likely holding out for some special offers to land on the biggest promotional day of the year.”

