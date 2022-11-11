Sex Offender Sentenced to Life in Prison for Sexually Assaulting, Burning, and Murdering Professional Poker Player

Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Prison for Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A judge sentenced a man to two years in prison on Monday for harassing and sideswiping a Black driver on a Florida roadway. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, must also spend three years on supervised release, online records show. As previously reported, the victim, a Black man identified in court documents...
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Kelsey Turner Signs Plea Deal in Death of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of a Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model has quietly entered a plea in the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard. Kelsey Turner entered an Alford plea and stipulated to facing 10 to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January, a representative for the defendant confirmed to Law&Crime. Turner was arrested in the infamous case back in 2019, when she was accused of murdering the California psychiatrist. Burchard’s body was discovered stuffed in the trunk of a car.
Former College Basketball Player Allegedly Shot and Killed Medical Examiner Wife Before Turning the Gun on Himself Amid Divorce
A former college basketball player this week shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities say. James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who was known as “Jed” when he played at the University of Missouri in...
Megachurch Leader in California Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter, Torturing Victim’s Younger Sisters
One of the leaders of a California megachurch was arrested this week and charged with a spate of felonies for allegedly torturing and killing her adopted 11-year-old daughter. Leticia Diane McCormack, the 49-year-old ordained elder at San Diego’s Rock Church, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Aarabella McCormack nearly three months ago, authorities announced.
Alabama Father Allegedly Beat Teenage Daughter for Telling Mom He Might Have Been Having Affair
An Alabama man allegedly beat his daughter in definitively brutal fashion because she told her mother she thought he was having an affair. Christopher Andrighetti, 39, landed in the Franklin County Detention Center, where he remains on a $200,000 bond. Deputies said they responded Monday to 100 Town and Country...
‘We’re Both Law Enforcement. C’mon Man!’: Correctional Officer Allegedly Told Sergeant ‘We’re on the Same Side!’ After Arrest
A 23-year-old correctional officer at a Texas jail found himself behind bars last week for allegedly driving drunk and telling the police officer who performed the traffic stop that they were “on the same side.”. Abraham Villarreal was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of...
Texas Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of West Virginia Man Who Went Missing While Trying to Buy a New Car in 2007
James Johansen was 53 years old when he was killed. His final days were concerned with a series of motor vehicle transactions; one sale that went through and a planned purchase he never got to make. Now, more than 15 years later, police in West Virginia say they’ve caught the killer.
West Virginia Man Who Told Cops ‘I Just Lost It’ Convicted of Beating Autistic 7-Year-Old Boy to Death with a Claw Hammer
A 36-year-old West Virginia man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing his girlfriend’s non-verbal autistic 7-year-old son last year, beating the little boy to death with a claw hammer. A Raleigh County jury on Thursday convicted Rashad Akeem Thompson on one count of first-degree murder in the horrific slaying of young Tre-shaun Brown, authorities confirmed.
Connecticut Mom Who Tweeted ‘Why Did I Have a Child’ Convicted of Suffocating 8-Year-Old to Death and Setting Home Ablaze
A 44-year-old Connecticut woman may spend the rest of her life behind bars for killing her 8-year-old son inside of the home, which she then set on fire. A New Haven jury on Wednesday found Karin Ziolkowski guilty on one count each of murder and second-degree arson in the 2016 death of young Elijah Ziolkowski, prosecutors announced.
College Student, Said to Be Schizophrenic, Beat His Grandfather to Death and Bloodied Father: Deputies
A college student is accused of beating his grandfather to death and attacking his father. Luke Holden Ingram, 19, is currently locked up without bond at the Flagler County Jail in Florida on five charges: second-degree murder, battery by strangulation, resisting an officer without violence, resisting arrest with violence, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Authorities identified the slain victim as Darwin Ingram, 85.
Texas Father-Son Duo Behind Shoving and Skateboard Jan. 6 Assaults on Police Officers Admit to Felony Charges
A 50-year-old father and his 22-year-old son from Blanco, Texas entered guilty pleas on Thursday, admitting they joined the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 and assaulted cops. Jason Douglas Owens and his son Grady Douglas Owens, arrested in April 2021, each pleaded guilty to a count for assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer, felonies for which they could face up to 8 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice. Grady Owens additionally pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Upstate New York Woman Gets Steep Prison Sentence for Throwing Molotov Cocktail at NYPD Van During Anti-Racism Protests
An upstate New York woman was just sentenced to several years in prison after trying to firebomb a van full of NYPD officers in 2020. Samantha Shader, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of using an improvised incendiary device in April of this year. She was previously charged with seven...
Suspect in University of Virginia Shooting that Left Three People Dead and Two Injured Is in Custody and Facing Murder Charges
The suspect in the fatal shooting at the University of Virginia that left three student-athletes dead and two others injured has been taken into custody and is facing multiple murder charges. Christopher Darnell Jones, 22, who had previously played football for UVA, is believed to have opened fire inside a...
Missouri Woman Accused of Luring Pregnant Woman for Job Interview and Murdering Her to Steal Unborn Child
Legally speaking, the other shoe dropped for a Missouri woman federally charged with kidnapping a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Dawn Waterman, 42, now faces two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing Ashley Bush, 33, and the slain woman’s unborn child Valkyrie Grace Willis. Records show prosecutors in Benton...
Colorado Police Partner with Cold Case Team in Renewed Effort to Solve JonBenét Ramsey Murder
As Christmas nears, so does the anniversary of the death of JonBenét Ramsey. This year, police in Boulder, Colorado, say they will be consulting with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team in 2023, as part of their latest effort to solve the controversial case. “The Cold Case Review Team...
Four University of Idaho Students Were Killed in ‘Targeted’ Knife Attack, Cops Say
The four University of Idaho students found dead inside of an off-campus house Sunday were specifically “targeted” and stabbed to death, authorities said in a Tuesday morning press release. All four deaths have also been ruled as homicides, indicating that each of the students was a victim in the case.
‘I Am Going to Call Him a Monster’: Victim’s Sister Denounces Florida Man Charged with Murdering Estranged Wife
The estranged husband of a missing 39-year-old Florida woman was arrested after police say they uncovered evidence that “suggested” he killed her inside of their home. Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Mimose Dulcio, authorities announced.
Texas Judge Won’t Throw Out Police Interview with Woman Accused of Murdering Perceived Romantic Rival
The Texas woman accused of gunning down a perceived romantic rival will not be allowed to exclude evidence of her initial interview with police. Judge Brenda Kelly on Wednesday found that there was nothing unconstitutional about the Austin Police Department’s initial interview of murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong in the days following the shooting death of Moriah “Mo” Wilson.
‘There Was Blood Everywhere’: Ex-Girlfriend Testifies at Murder Trial About Surviving ‘Clearly Drunk’ Matthew Terry on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017
The ex-girlfriend of a man on trial in Florida for allegedly stabbing another girlfriend to death as she fled from him testified Tuesday that she was attacked and in a similar way. Michelle Rogers told Hillsborough County jurors in the capital case against Matthew Terry, 47, that the defendant stabbed...
