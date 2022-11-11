Read full article on original website
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
Walmart puts up strong Q3, announces opioid settlement
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart reported higher sales in its fiscal third quarter as more Americans look for deals, particularly in groceries, in the face of high inflation. The nation’s largest retailer raised its full-year earnings outlook on the strong quarterly results. Also on Tuesday, Walmart agreed to...
Report: Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees
Amazon is reportedly looking to lay off approximately 10,000 employees this month, the first and largest such move in the company’s history. According to a New York Times report Monday (Nov. 14), which cited unnamed sources familiar with the staffing reduction, the cuts would be focused on Amazon’s devices division — which includes the company’s voice-assistant Alexa — as well as its retail and human resources departments.
Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing. The S&P 500 index...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring
The consumer price index rose by 7.7% in October compared to the same month last year, according to the latest release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was considered good news as for the last several months, the jump in the CPI has been between 8% and 9%. However, the single headline figure is […]
US inflation drops to 7.7%
US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
Retailer earnings, economic reports, reviewing last week's markets and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Tuesday will see the release of key economic reports to help investors gauge the US economy, including the release of October's Producer Price Index.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher On Soft Inflation Data, Walmart Earnings Beat
Stocks ended higher Tuesday, but pared earlier gains following reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied targeting the border, CNN reported, and called the reports by Polish media “a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation." The Commerce...
Target's 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force discounts
NEW YORK — (AP) — An unexpected and potentially ominous pullback in customer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season pushed third quarter profits at Target down 52% after it was forced to slash prices for Americans who are feeling the squeeze of inflation. The Minneapolis retailer voiced...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
Dow ekes out gain, stocks end higher on signs of easing inflation, but Russia’s war in Ukraine intensifies
U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday, but off the session’s best levels, after more data suggested inflation may be slowing and mega-retailer Walmart offered a rosier annual forecast. The Dow turned negative earlier in the session after the Associated Press reported that Russian missiles crossed into Poland and killed two...
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
Amazon Stock Soars Amid Big Tech Rally, Cost-Cutting Review Report
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Thursday amid a broader rally in big tech stocks and a report from the Wall Street Journal that suggested the online retailer is looking to pare some of its unprofitable businesses. The Journal reported that Amazon, which became the first public...
German Antitrust Authority Expands Amazon Probe
Germany’s competition watchdog, the Bundeskartellamt (BKartA) announced on Monday (Nov. 14) that it has extended two ongoing proceedings against Amazon to make use of an amendment to the German Competition Act that grants the BKartA additional powers to regulate large digital companies. In the first probe, the BKartA is...
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip as hawkish Fed comments spook markets
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Monday tracked losses in U.S. markets after hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official tempered hopes of a less aggressive monetary policy in the world's largest economy. At 1056 ET (0249 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell...
Retail sales, Lowe's, Target earnings and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Retail will be a large focus on Wednesday as big box stores Target and Lowe's report earnings, while retail sales for October are released.
Amazon Turns to Price Cuts and Product Drops for Holiday Sales
Amazon will launch its 48 hours of Black Friday deals on Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day — while also making product drops before and after that time. The eCommerce giant will offer early deals before the main event begins as well as promotional offers that will extend beyond the 48-hour event, the company said Monday (Nov. 14) in a press release.
10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform
Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
