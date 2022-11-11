ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

TAMU-CC McNair Scholars Program receives grant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First generation and racially underrepresented college students at Texas A&M Corpus Christi are getting some help. The McNair Scholars Program will be receiving $1.3 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education which will extend the program an additional five years. Between 2021 through...
KIII 3News

Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
KIII 3News

TAMU-CC brings the holiday spirit with upcoming Islander Lights and Sounds of the Season events Nov. 18

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas – especially over at the Island University. Islander Lights Committee representative Gabriela Bidwell and Assistant Professor of Music Rachel Messing joined us live to talk about how TAMU-CC is inviting the public to bring in the holidays with the 16th Annual Islander Lights Celebration and the 22nd Annual Sounds of the Season Concert.
KIII 3News

Area fencing company builds connection with a local veteran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the City of Corpus Christi honored the sacrifices of veterans across the nation, and especially those who live in our backyard. A fencing company asked the public to nominate a vet so they could come out and provide their services at no cost. In under four hours, this entire backyard was transformed.
KIII 3News

2nd Annual Driscoll Health Plan's fall festival is back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2nd annual Driscoll Health Plan's fall festival kicked off this weekend. The festival included many games and food along with beautiful sunny weather. While Driscoll Health Plan helps families during hard times such as hospital visits, events like these are held to remind the...
KIII 3News

Record-breaking crowd attends Walk to End Alzheimer's

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Walk to end Alzheimer's is back and better this year with a record-breaking number of attendees. The event took place at Water's Edge Park in support of ending the disease. The walk was held to raise awareness on research for a cure to end both Alzheimer's and dementia. Event organizers stress how much the diseases affect Americans on a daily basis.
