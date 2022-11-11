CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The baseball complex off Greenwood Drive and Horne Road is set to receive $4.7 million in renovations as a result of Bond 2022's passing. Dennis Ruiz is the President of the Universal Little League, which has gone from a handful of teams to 30. All the teams play on the fields at the Greenwood complex, which are old and in need of repair.

