Corpus Christi coffee shops take part in Sleeves of Support campaign
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — November is National Adoption Month -- a time to address adoption issues in our area and bring attention to the need for adoptive families. The Sleeves of Support campaign provides opportunities for people to serve children who are in need of a little extra love and support.
TAMU-CC McNair Scholars Program receives grant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First generation and racially underrepresented college students at Texas A&M Corpus Christi are getting some help. The McNair Scholars Program will be receiving $1.3 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education which will extend the program an additional five years. Between 2021 through...
City of Corpus Christi welcomes new Public Works director
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi welcomed the new director of Public Works Monday morning. Ernesto De La Garza will be responsible for the city's streets and road infrastructure. It puts the end to an extensive search for a position that's been difficult to fill, according...
Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
Westside baseball complex to get $4.7 million in repairs due to recent bond approval
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The baseball complex off Greenwood Drive and Horne Road is set to receive $4.7 million in renovations as a result of Bond 2022's passing. Dennis Ruiz is the President of the Universal Little League, which has gone from a handful of teams to 30. All the teams play on the fields at the Greenwood complex, which are old and in need of repair.
The Coastal Bend Blood Center is 'Hunting for Donors' at blood drive Nov. 19
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people don't know that along with cheer and chilly weather, the holidays often bring big trouble to blood centers: it's the time of year where blood donations are at their lowest. The Coastal Bend Blood Center's Ashley Ramirez joined us live to tell us...
Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief retiring
CCFD Chief Robert Rocha's retirement will be announced at Tuesday's Corpus Christi city council meeting. Rocha has been chief for 11 years.
Portland community leaders gather to celebrate start of town center construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City and community leaders gathered in Portland Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of what they expect to be the next level of economic development for the city. Work is now set to start on the Portland Town Center -- also known as the home of...
Salvation Army purchases over $10k worth of toys for children this Christmas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday night at a local Walmart, The Salvation Army and Leadership class 51 teamed up to purchase $10,000 worth of Christmas gifts for children in need. Shoppers could see the massive pile-up of toys for kids of all ages. Salvation Army Chairman Polly Harris said...
TAMU-CC brings the holiday spirit with upcoming Islander Lights and Sounds of the Season events Nov. 18
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas – especially over at the Island University. Islander Lights Committee representative Gabriela Bidwell and Assistant Professor of Music Rachel Messing joined us live to talk about how TAMU-CC is inviting the public to bring in the holidays with the 16th Annual Islander Lights Celebration and the 22nd Annual Sounds of the Season Concert.
Area fencing company builds connection with a local veteran
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the City of Corpus Christi honored the sacrifices of veterans across the nation, and especially those who live in our backyard. A fencing company asked the public to nominate a vet so they could come out and provide their services at no cost. In under four hours, this entire backyard was transformed.
2nd Annual Driscoll Health Plan's fall festival is back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2nd annual Driscoll Health Plan's fall festival kicked off this weekend. The festival included many games and food along with beautiful sunny weather. While Driscoll Health Plan helps families during hard times such as hospital visits, events like these are held to remind the...
Corpus Christi councilman wants faster fix for wrong-way driver accidents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One city councilman is asking that TxDOT look at making changes to the two exits along the Harbor Bridge, where wrong-way drivers seem to end up on. At-Large councilman Mike Pusley said that the viewer comments he saw on social media regarding the two exit ramps on the southwest side of the bridge caught his attention.
Local comedian dies after contracting RSV
An Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.
Record-breaking crowd attends Walk to End Alzheimer's
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Walk to end Alzheimer's is back and better this year with a record-breaking number of attendees. The event took place at Water's Edge Park in support of ending the disease. The walk was held to raise awareness on research for a cure to end both Alzheimer's and dementia. Event organizers stress how much the diseases affect Americans on a daily basis.
Wings Over South Texas air show producer analyzes Dallas mid-air collision
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite accidents such as the mid-air collision that took place in Dallas on Saturday, there is no reason for crowds to fear accidents during air shows, said the man responsible for producing the Wings Over South Texas Air Show for the past several years. David...
Salvation Army rings in the holiday season with a call for volunteers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army is facing a serious shortages of bell ringers for their Red Kettle fundraising this holiday season -- a shortage the Coastal Bend is seeing, too. "The Salvation Army touch lives," said bell ringer Tyrone Williams. "They have helped many families and friends...
As Bond 2022 passes, city of Corpus Christi still working on Bond 2012 project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters approved the city's latest $125 million bond on Tuesday, which will pay for 32 projects. The projects include everything from streets, public safety and library improvements. However, there's still a project from 10 years ago that remains unfinished. 10 years ago, residents approved Bond...
Community leaders 'Drop Everything and Read' to students at Gloria Hicks Elementary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gloria Hicks Elementary asked community leaders to 'Drop Everything and Read' to kids on Wednesday. This was the school's 13th time doing the event to celebrate reading and building up children in the community. Almost 600 kids had the pleasure of hearing from prominent voices...
West Nile Virus detected in a trapped mosquito in Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Nile Virus was detected in a trapped mosquito in Portland on Monday. The city of Portland stated in a Facebook post that the mosquito was found in the 800 block of Houston Street. It was trapped and sent for testing Nov. 8, and the...
