What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

Read full article on original website
Related
Student Loans: Will Biden Extend Repayment Pause as Relief Program Is Blocked?
On Nov. 10, the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program was dealt a major blow as Texas federal court judge Mark Pittman blocked it from moving forward, declaring the initiative to...
WTVC
President Biden suspends federal student loan forgiveness applications after judge ruling
On August 24th, President Biden announced that tens of millions of Americans would be eligible for student-loan-forgiveness of up to 20 thousand dollars if they received a Pell Grant. Since then about 26 million borrowers have applied for forgiveness. Now that program has been suspended following a federal judge's rejection.
Biden admin stops accepting student loan forgiveness applications
(The Hill) – The Biden administration announced on Friday it would stop accepting student loan forgiveness applications after a federal judge ruled against the program on Thursday. The site that previously led to the student loan applications now shows a message titled “Student Loan Debt Relief Is Blocked.”
Student loan debt forgiveness is on hold; What happens next?
President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive billions of dollars of student loan debt is unlawful and must be stopped, a federal judge ruled Thursday. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman called the program an “unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power.”. The case was brought by...
Essence
Here's Where Biden's Student Loan Relief Program Currently Stands
President Biden launched his sweeping student loan forgiveness program last month, but has been met with staunch resistance by the GOP. Here's what that means. Student loan borrowers all over the country rejoiced when President Biden’s student relief program officially rolled out on October 14. Applicants stood to get up to $20,000 wiped from their loan balance. Those who were qualified earn less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021 and married couples or heads of households who made less than $250,000 annually.
msn.com
U.S. judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
(Reuters) -A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican...
Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers wondering if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. […]
US judge in Texas blocks President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan; appeal filed
The injunction is the second to block the president's signature program, which could cut or eliminate student loan debt for up to 40 million people.
Biden's student loan handout struck down by federal judge in Texas
A federal judge in Texas struck down President Biden's student loan handout in a Thursday night ruling. Biden's plan, which aims to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients in college and up to $10,000 for others who borrowed using federal student loans. "Whether the...
BBC
Student loan forgiveness: Government stops taking applications after ruling
The US government has stopped taking applications for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan after a judge ruled it was illegal. District Judge Mark Pittman wrote on Thursday that the plan was unlawful because it overstepped the power of Congress. The judge's ruling blocked debt relief for 26 million...
Student Loan Forgiveness Update—Millions Might Not Get Debt Relief in Time
The U.S. Department of Education has expressed disappointment over a Texas court's decision to block the Biden-approved student loan relief program, saying they believe the plan to be "lawful and necessary." On Thursday, a federal judge in North Texas ruled that Biden's student loan forgiveness program is "unlawful," saying that...
Judge rules disarming those under protective orders violates 2nd amendment
A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms.
Student Loan Forgiveness Program Blocked Following Nationwide Injunction
Six Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit against the plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for most borrowers.
Student loan borrowers seeking debt relief in limbo after legal setback
BOSTON - A federal judge's ruling has effectively stopped President Joe Biden's Student Loan Debt Relief initiative in its tracks. The lawsuit, filed by the conservative Job Creators Network Foundation, is on behalf of two federal student loan borrowers who believe they were unfairly excluded from being eligible for debt relief.A judge in Texas ordered a stop to the program, which as of Friday was no longer accepting applications online. AJ Hernandez graduated from Boston College in 2015 and said he has been paying his federal and private loans ever since. "How long is it going to remain paused? What happens if...
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Now On Hold. If You Applied, Tell Us What Your Plans Are.
BuzzFeed News wants to know how you’re planning around all this uncertainty with federal student loans.
Federal student loan debt relief halted again by appeals court. Signature Biden plan on hold
The court's order delivers a crushing blow to more than 26 million Americans who had already applied for the relief and kills the president's signature program.
Comments / 0