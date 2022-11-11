What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

BOSTON - A federal judge's ruling has effectively stopped President Joe Biden's Student Loan Debt Relief initiative in its tracks. The lawsuit, filed by the conservative Job Creators Network Foundation, is on behalf of two federal student loan borrowers who believe they were unfairly excluded from being eligible for debt relief.A judge in Texas ordered a stop to the program, which as of Friday was no longer accepting applications online. AJ Hernandez graduated from Boston College in 2015 and said he has been paying his federal and private loans ever since. "How long is it going to remain paused? What happens if...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO