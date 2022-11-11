Houston Astros fan arrested for rushing field finally gets selfie with José Altuve

Remember the Astros fan who was arrested and banned from all MLB stadiums for running on the field during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series? Well, he got his selfie with José Altuve after all.

Jose Angel Alvarado, 27, was charged with criminal trespassing and released on a $100 bond after he rushed the field at Minute Maid Park, trying to get a photo with the second baseman.

It was later learned that the fan was indefinitely banned from all MLB stadiums because of the stunt.

In a court appearance for his charge, a judge said he cannot come within 200 feet of Minute Maid Park.

Despite all the repercussions for the stunt, Alvarado still managed to get the selfie he wanted so badly.

Alvarado was one of the hundreds of Houstonians who waited outside a Pasadena Academy Sports + Outdoors Store to meet Altuve on Thursday.

His friend, Nicholous Murphy, took a video of the fan's long-awaited encounter with Altuve. You can see the moment in the video player above.

Jose Angel Alvarado, 27, ran onto the field during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series last week during the 8th and 9th innings.

"Bro, I brought him. I made sure he was coming today," Murphy said.

Altuve laughed and pointed at Alvarado's shirt, which featured a photo of him embracing Altuve on the field during Game 2. The Astros star even signed it.

And of course, Alvarado got the selfie he wanted so badly.

"Altuve, thank you so much for the selfie. You're the best. It was an honor to get to meet you," Alvarado said in a post on social media.

