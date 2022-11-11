Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Eastern McDowell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 05:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Rowan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of piedmont and western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may initially be patchy or variable in intensity. Drivers may encounter rapidly changing visibility as they travel along roadways early this morning. Be prepared for a sudden onset of fog and loss of visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Greenville, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 05:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Northern Spartanburg PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog is developing across portions of the Foothills and Piedmont. As of 4 AM EST, the fog extended from the Toccoa, GA area, through the Upstate along and north of I-85, and north through the North Carolina Foothills. The fog may expand east through the remainder of the pre-dawn hours. Many locations in these areas have seen visibility drop to one-quarter of a mile. Driving may be difficult due to the fog this morning. Use extra caution if traveling by car this morning. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and prepare for rapid changes in visibility by leaving extra space between vehicles. The fog should lift by 9 AM.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 05:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin Areas of Fog resulting in reduced visibilities this morning Areas of fog, dense in some locations, have developed this morning across portions of the foothills and Piedmont of North Carolina and southern Virginia. The fog will reduce visibilities to below one half mile or less at times. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Visibilities will improve between 8 AM and 9 AM.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee, Chester, Northern Spartanburg, Southern Spartanburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 05:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Northern Spartanburg; Southern Spartanburg; Union; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of piedmont and western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may initially be patchy or variable in intensity. Drivers may encounter rapidly changing visibility as they travel along roadways early this morning. Be prepared for a sudden onset of fog and loss of visibility.
Comments / 0