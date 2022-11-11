Effective: 2022-11-16 05:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Northern Spartanburg PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog is developing across portions of the Foothills and Piedmont. As of 4 AM EST, the fog extended from the Toccoa, GA area, through the Upstate along and north of I-85, and north through the North Carolina Foothills. The fog may expand east through the remainder of the pre-dawn hours. Many locations in these areas have seen visibility drop to one-quarter of a mile. Driving may be difficult due to the fog this morning. Use extra caution if traveling by car this morning. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and prepare for rapid changes in visibility by leaving extra space between vehicles. The fog should lift by 9 AM.

