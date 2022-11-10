Read full article on original website
Related
With Boebert slightly ahead of Frisch in Colorado, the race to cure ballots is on
The extremely tight race between leader U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch became a contest of cured ballots this week, as the Republican incumbent and her Democratic challenger sought to rally their voters and ensure every one of their ballots is counted. On Monday afternoon, the difference between the candidates’ vote totals remained 1,122, […] The post With Boebert slightly ahead of Frisch in Colorado, the race to cure ballots is on appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
sentinelcolorado.com
Split Colorado state school board OKs inclusive social studies standards on party-line vote
DENVER | Colorado social studies lessons must include the experiences and contributions of diverse groups: Latino, Indigenous, African American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, religious minorities, and LGBTQ people. In a series of 4-3 party line votes Thursday, Democrats on the Colorado State Board of Education approved social...
Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest
We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
cpr.org
‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses
Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
Mental evaluation ordered in voter tampering case
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, a judge ordered a mental health evaluation for a man accused of tampering with a Pueblo voter machine during the 2022 Primary Elections, according to the Associated Press (AP). 31-year-old Richard Patton was arrested on Nov. 3, for allegedly inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine […]
aspenpublicradio.org
Colorado Latinos overwhelmingly voted for Democrats despite Republican hopes to win them over
A new exit poll from the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda shows Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly voted for Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections. It also finds the majority of Latino voters supported key ballot measures. The poll is conducted around elections every two years. This year, it...
Why the 3rd District race has yet to be decided
The nation is closely watching the heated race between Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent, Aspen businessman Adam Frisch.
LATEST: Boebert, Frisch watch and wait as ballot count inches ahead in too-close-to-call Colorado race
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held on to a razor-thin lead on Friday in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Adam Frisch trailed the Republican by just over 1,000 votes. Frisch led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has yet to relinquish it. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Boebert received 162,040 votes to Frisch's 160,918, a margin of just 1,122, for a roughly one-third of a percentage point difference. ...
Daily Record
After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?
Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
KRDO
More Colorado school districts consider 4-day school week, will this continue to gain momentum in metro areas?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado now leads the nation with the most school districts operating on four-day school weeks. It’s not a new concept, but a trend that has accelerated in recent years. And it now includes more southern Colorado school districts, three of which are in their...
coloradosun.com
Failed twice: Colorado foster kids who are adopted often end up back in the child welfare system
Kya, 10, is one of the six children Michelle Schuldt has adopted from Colorado’s child welfare system. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six. D’Borah Israel went to...
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Fountain
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 12, 2022, a 911 call was received by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO). The caller reported a domestic disturbance that led to a shooting. Deputies were dispatched to a location within an unincorporated portion of Fountain, Colorado. EPSO says that reporting...
coloradopolitics.com
Competitive state House seat in El Paso County still too close to call
A newly competitive state House race in El Paso County was still too tight for the leader to claim victory Thursday. The longtime Republican seat, House District 16, was leaning blue two days following the election. Democrat Stephanie Vigil was leading Republican Dave Donelson by about 596 votes or 49.86% to 47.77%.
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
9News
What is ballot curing, and how does it work?
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Not everyone remembers to sign their ballot envelope. And first-time mail-ballot voters sometimes forget to include a copy of identification. In those instances, those ballots are not counted, but they're not rejected either. It is those ballots that can cause vote totals to change following...
berthoudsurveyor.com
Armagost wins House District 64
On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
The Colorado Republican Party needs an exorcism | Vince Bzdek
Now that Democrats have tightened their blue-knuckled grip on state offices more tightly than ever before, and the expected national red wave turned out to be more of a pink ripple, where does the Republican Party go from here in Colorado? How can this setback lead to renewal? First, Republicans in Colorado must “purge some of the poison in the system,” a phrase Newt Gingrich applied to the party after his resignation from Congress in similar circumstances a quarter-century ago. ...
cpr.org
Colorado’s new Democratic leaders are more diverse than ever, most are women
Democrats selected Rep. Julie McCluskie of Dillon to be the next Speaker of the Colorado House on Friday evening. She will lead the largest Democratic caucus in state history after Democrats expanded their majorities in the statehouse. The new Democratic leaders are more diverse than ever before, most are women.
Colorado measure allowing grocery stores to sell wine remains too close to call
A statewide ballot measure that could bring wine to the shelves of grocery stores remains too close to call and could be headed for an automatic recount.
denverite.com
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
Comments / 9