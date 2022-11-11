Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Related
'A Place To Call Home' | Autism Charlotte prepares to open new academy with help from the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The need to help serve parents and their children living on the autism spectrum is growing all across the country and Autism Charlotte hopes the opening of a new resource center will help meet that need and increase success for students in the area. Since the...
Home in Mooresville opens its doors to offer hope to women and children without a home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A community group is using a non-judgmental approach -- with dignity and faith as core values -- to provide hope to women and children living in Mooresville without a home. "We want everyone here to be able to live with dignity, just like all the other...
Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
Ella Scarborough honored by commissioners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An emotional evening at the Mecklenburg County commissioners meeting on Tuesday. The commissioners voted to honor the late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet. The county says it's the highest honor the board can hand out. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night. Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled...
1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
North Carolina mom finds lost charm with son’s ashes inside
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons mother found a lost charm containing her son’s ashes on Monday. Morgan Clodfelter told FOX8 that she retraced her steps and checked every nook and cranny before eventually finding the charm tucked away in a car seat after almost a week of searching. Clodfelter left the hospital with two […]
WCNC
Get your floors ready for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor is an in-home shopping experience. They offer a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They make the process so easy and they will make sure they remove the big items of furniture out the way. You take care of your personal items. Get ready for an amazing transformation in just one day. Whether its carpet, hardwood, laminate 50 floor has it all and makes the process easy. The transformation is beautiful and will add equity to your home. 50 Floor has there special offer of free installation. That’s a huge savings. Don't forget to ask about 0% financing and to mention Charlotte Today for an additional $100 off your order. You can visit their website 50Floor.com or call 877- 50-Floor or just scan the Qrcode that appears on your screen.
North Carolina doctors create surgery to help amputee veteran regain control of hand
"It was definitely a sense of belonging to be in the military. You form some of the best friendships you ever had with people there," said Schroeder.
Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
WCNC
Getting kids to eat veggies at Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It can be hard to get kids to eat their vegetables, especially at Thanksgiving when there are so many goodies on the table! Dana Mazur from Lightbridge Academy joined Charlotte Today with some tips. 1. Get your child involved with cooking leading up to your Thanksgiving...
WXII 12
Mother finds missing bracelet with baby's ashes in it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Davidson County woman whose terror shook people's hearts finally got her happy ending. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. "I said God just bring it to me, I need...
My Fox 8
Do you have space for an energetic, loving boy?
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An energetic boy who loves everyone is looking for a safe home!. Pedro has called the Davidson County Animal Shelter home for too long. He’s a super sweet boy who needs an active family and maybe another dog to play with. He loves everyone he meets.
Charlotte region housing market softening, but affordable homes are difficult to find
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's housing market appears to be cooling off, but affordable homes are becoming even more difficult to find, according to the new 2022 State of Housing in Charlotte Report released by UNC Charlotte’s Childress Klein Center for Real Estate (CKCRE) on Tuesday. The report takes...
McKee Road Baptist Church hosting donation drive for community members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte church is taking this weekend to give back to a community in need. McKee Road Baptist Church is hosting 'A Day of Giving' where community members can receive new or gently used items. The church held a Donation Day on Friday where members of...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
iredellfreenews.com
Lucky Cats seeking community support for TNR program
The Lucky Cat Program needs the community’s help. The lingering effect of COVID-19 has driven needs for community cats higher than ever before. The lack of low-cost veterinarians due to limited staffing and rising costs has resulted in many new kittens and cats in need of emergency medical help as well as general TNR (trap, neuter, return) services. Requests from the community to help have also risen, and Lucky Cats’ volunteer efforts to help those in need have risen too.
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
Biden to pardon North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Joe Biden will pardon two North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving, the White House announced Tuesday. The two males were raised on Circle S Ranch in Monroe by National Turkey Federation chairman Ronnie Parker. The national gobblers are currently preparing for their long trip to Washington, D.C., according to the NTF.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 3