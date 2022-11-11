ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

WCNC

Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Ella Scarborough honored by commissioners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An emotional evening at the Mecklenburg County commissioners meeting on Tuesday. The commissioners voted to honor the late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet. The county says it's the highest honor the board can hand out. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night. Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina mom finds lost charm with son’s ashes inside

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons mother found a lost charm containing her son’s ashes on Monday. Morgan Clodfelter told FOX8 that she retraced her steps and checked every nook and cranny before eventually finding the charm tucked away in a car seat after almost a week of searching. Clodfelter left the hospital with two […]
CLEMMONS, NC
WCNC

Get your floors ready for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Getting kids to eat veggies at Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It can be hard to get kids to eat their vegetables, especially at Thanksgiving when there are so many goodies on the table! Dana Mazur from Lightbridge Academy joined Charlotte Today with some tips. 1. Get your child involved with cooking leading up to your Thanksgiving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Mother finds missing bracelet with baby's ashes in it

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Davidson County woman whose terror shook people's hearts finally got her happy ending. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. "I said God just bring it to me, I need...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

Do you have space for an energetic, loving boy?

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An energetic boy who loves everyone is looking for a safe home!. Pedro has called the Davidson County Animal Shelter home for too long. He’s a super sweet boy who needs an active family and maybe another dog to play with. He loves everyone he meets.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Lucky Cats seeking community support for TNR program

The Lucky Cat Program needs the community’s help. The lingering effect of COVID-19 has driven needs for community cats higher than ever before. The lack of low-cost veterinarians due to limited staffing and rising costs has resulted in many new kittens and cats in need of emergency medical help as well as general TNR (trap, neuter, return) services. Requests from the community to help have also risen, and Lucky Cats’ volunteer efforts to help those in need have risen too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Biden to pardon North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Joe Biden will pardon two North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving, the White House announced Tuesday. The two males were raised on Circle S Ranch in Monroe by National Turkey Federation chairman Ronnie Parker. The national gobblers are currently preparing for their long trip to Washington, D.C., according to the NTF.
MONROE, NC
