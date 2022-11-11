It’s hard for me to remember a time before the internet. I … used to read books? Today, the internet is all-consuming, but I’m grateful as it has taught me how to cook, it has taught me about philosophy and it has taught me not to believe a man when he tells you brushing your teeth with charcoal will fix your halitosis. What follows is a selection of some things from the internet that made me laugh and that you’ll hopefully enjoy too!

13 MINUTES AGO