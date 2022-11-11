ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre Township, PA

Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle by the hair.

Police said Brown also stomped on the victim’s head and smashed her phone on the floor.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township for injuries of a broken nose and a fractured orbital eye socket.

Brown fled the scene but was arrested shortly after. She has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Brown was sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bail.

Comments / 23

Chip Bauer
4d ago

You make it sound like she is a child calling her a teen she is a adult !

Reply
29
Guest
3d ago

Assault? She stomped on someone’s head, that’s serious enough to be attempted murder in my opinion.

Reply
9
Darlene Morris
4d ago

Start making criminals pay for their crimes !

Reply
20
 

