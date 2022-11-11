ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man at a home in north Springfield during a domestic dispute. Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call involving a firearm. Investigators say the teenager shot the man after assaulting his mother.
Man Sentenced For Deadly Shooting At Springfield Motel

(KTTS News) — It’s 12 years in prison for a man from Springfield charged with a deadly shooting last year at Springfield motel. Matthew Borg was sentenced for shooting 26-year-old Dylan Hill to death at the Welcome Inn extended stay motel near Evergreen and Highway 65. He was...
Tennessee man charged with vehicular homicide after crash kills Missouri man

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a crash on Highway 100 which led to the death of a Missouri man is now a criminal case with charges against a Tennessee 40-year-old. MNPD reports 40-year-old Jeremy King of Troy, Tennessee is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed...
MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Polk County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the crash report, Faith L. Ryan, 29, of Flemington, ran off the roadway and overturned near east 330th Road, three miles south of Humansville. There were three children in the vehicle with Ryan at the time.
Child Dies In Car Accident Outside The Lake Area

A 9 year old boy has died after a one vehicle accident in Polk County. Missouri state troopers say it happened Sunday afternoon at 2:30 when an SUV driven by 29 year old Faith Ryan ran off of East 330th Road just a little south of Humansville, and overturned. The...
Road Work Near Walmart On West Grand

(KTTS News) — Expect traffic delays this week west of Grand and Campbell in Springfield. Construction crews are adding a long median so drivers can no longer turn left onto Grand from Walmart. The city says there were just too many crashes there, so they had to make a...
Record Snow In Springfield Monday

(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
Food Basket Brigade registration available for Newton Co. residents

NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
Large RV storage garage burns in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a large garage fire in the 400 block of West 31st alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. 400 BLOCK WEST 31ST STREET IN JOPLIN IS VISIBLE FROM 32ND AND PEARL.  Joplin Fire first report on the scene, “large detached garage from...
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police

Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
MoDOT announces route closures between Ozark and Branson

MoDOT has announced lane closures between Ozark and Branson on Highway 65 starting Monday, Nov. 14, and running through Sunday, Nov. 20. The work will take place on northbound and southbound Highway 65, between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76, north of Branson. Contractor crews...
Springfield Christmas Tree Goes Up On The Square

(KTTS News) — Crews installed the Springfield Christmas tree this morning on Park Central Square. The official lighting ceremony takes place Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the square in downtown Springfield. You can find out more about the events Saturday night by clicking here.
