Oakland, CA

sfstandard.com

Photos of U2’s Bono Vandalizing an Iconic Work of SF Public Art

A little over 35 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1987, the singer of what was then the biggest rock group in the world, vandalized Vaillancourt Fountain at Justin Herman Plaza (now Embarcadero Plaza) in front of an estimated 20,000 people. Jay Blakesberg, contributing photographer to The Standard, was there to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays

San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
WOODSIDE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded in midday shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland

OAKLAND – An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday.According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 12 noon. Officers found one of the victims, who sustained at least one gunshot wound.The victim was treated at the scene before taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.Officers also learned that a second victim was wounded in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived. Police did not give the condition of the second victim.Details about potential suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
shelterforce.org

Tenants Rights: It’s Not a Moment, It’s a Movement

In Antioch, California, a recently approved rent stabilization ordinance was backdated to August to forestall landlords from jacking up prices in anticipation of it going into effect. In East Boston, more than 100 apartments were transferred away from a corporate landlord to a nonprofit community land trust. The win comes...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

First Time Homebuyer Education Workshop

ECHO Housing will conduct a Homebuyer Education Workshop for tenants living in Alameda, Contra Costa, or Monterey Counties, or working in Pleasanton or San Leandro. This online workshop will help you determine if you are ready for homeownership, how to select a lender and shop for a home, all about closing costs, and how to be a successful homeowner. You must attend this workshop and a counseling session to be eligible to receive a HUD certificate. One-to-one counseling is available for workshop attendees.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA

