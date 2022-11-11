Read full article on original website
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
oaklandside.org
Price takes the lead over Wiley for Alameda County District Attorney
Updated, Nov. 15, 4:39 p.m. Pamela Price took over the lead from Terry Wiley in the race for the Alameda County District Attorney. Price gained the lead and is ahead by 2,035 votes after results were released Tuesday. Wiley, the county’s chief deputy district attorney, and Price, a civil rights...
sfstandard.com
Photos of U2’s Bono Vandalizing an Iconic Work of SF Public Art
A little over 35 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1987, the singer of what was then the biggest rock group in the world, vandalized Vaillancourt Fountain at Justin Herman Plaza (now Embarcadero Plaza) in front of an estimated 20,000 people. Jay Blakesberg, contributing photographer to The Standard, was there to...
The Instagram account making dating in the Bay Area a little easier
Overheard San Francisco has become a staple amongst young people living in the Bay Area. The account posts user-submitted snarky, funny comments and exchanges that people overhear others talking about.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
GV Wire
SF Crime So Bad Wedding Photographers Attacked in Broad Daylight
No one or no place is safe in San Francisco. That point was made again on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when violent robbers accosted two wedding photographers near the city’s Palace of Fine Arts. A photographer from Dallas, who requested anonymity for his safety, told ABC7 that he flew to...
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
2 wounded in midday shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland
OAKLAND – An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday.According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 12 noon. Officers found one of the victims, who sustained at least one gunshot wound.The victim was treated at the scene before taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.Officers also learned that a second victim was wounded in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived. Police did not give the condition of the second victim.Details about potential suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426.
berkeleyside.org
Leaked texts show Berkeley police union leader made derogatory comments about homeless residents, people of color, ex-officer says
The Berkeley Police Department sergeant who leads the city’s police union pressured officers under his command to increase the number of arrests they made and sent them derisive comments about unhoused residents and people of color, according to text messages shared by one of the officers. The leaked messages...
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
shelterforce.org
Tenants Rights: It’s Not a Moment, It’s a Movement
In Antioch, California, a recently approved rent stabilization ordinance was backdated to August to forestall landlords from jacking up prices in anticipation of it going into effect. In East Boston, more than 100 apartments were transferred away from a corporate landlord to a nonprofit community land trust. The win comes...
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
postnewsgroup.com
First Time Homebuyer Education Workshop
ECHO Housing will conduct a Homebuyer Education Workshop for tenants living in Alameda, Contra Costa, or Monterey Counties, or working in Pleasanton or San Leandro. This online workshop will help you determine if you are ready for homeownership, how to select a lender and shop for a home, all about closing costs, and how to be a successful homeowner. You must attend this workshop and a counseling session to be eligible to receive a HUD certificate. One-to-one counseling is available for workshop attendees.
Bay Bridge traffic backed up after after dump truck rolls over
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Traffic on the Bay Bridge is backed up after a dump truck rolled over on the eastbound lanes on the Oakland side of Treasure Island, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. One person has been injured. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
