Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Forced To Wear Neck Brace After Falling Down Stairs: Photo

By Terry Zeller
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Camila Alves let her followers know that she is recovering from an injury sustained in a recent fall down a set of stairs. The gorgeous wife of Matthew McConaughey took to her Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 10 to share a photo of herself in a neck brace and an update on her accident, all while warning fans to be more careful out there. “Sh** Happens, I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall,” the former model said, as she rocked a bandana and the big brace in a very cute car selfie.

“Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!” Camila continued. “Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…”

Camila, who shares three children with the Oscar winner, had a legion of supporters, including some A-listers, who sent their love in the comments section. “Still looking beautiful,” Isla Fisher wrote, while Rita Wilson posted, “Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!” Olivia Munn even sent a string of heart emojis.

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves sustained a neck injury in November 2022. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA)

The Brazilian beauty’s accident comes almost a week after she posted a sweet message to Matthew on his 53rd birthday. “On the way…Two lands came together from far away…Another trip around the Sun…what a blessing you are to us… @officiallymcconaughey,” she captioned a clip of the couple on a boat. “Birthday day.”

The picture-perfect pair first met in Los Angeles at a night club back in 2006, and it appeared to be love at first sight. Before Matthew finally popped the question at Christmas in 2011, he and Camila had already welcomed their first two kids: son Levi in 2008, and daughter Vida in 2010. After finally saying “I do” in a small ceremony in Matthew’s home state of Texas — attended by Hollywood peers Woody Harrelson and Reese Witherspoon — they welcomed their third child, son Livingston, just a few days after Christmas in 2012.

