Paragould, AR

Kait 8

Two teens arrested for shooting woman during robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two teenagers were arrested after Jonesboro police said the duo shot a woman with BB guns during a robbery. According to the initial incident report, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officer Jason Myers went to a home on Greensboro Road about the incident. The report stated...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

JPD investigates catalytic converter theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers are investigating after someone stole a catalytic converter off a box truck. According to a JPD incident report, an officer was called to 5801 Krueger Drive B for a theft that had already happened. Michael Reynolds with Tiemann Industrial told police that someone...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Teen trio arrested in connection with car theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A traffic stop in Jonesboro led to three teens being arrested over a stolen car. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officer Jeremy White was traveling at the intersection of Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard when he noticed a gray Kia Optima with no lights on.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division sustained serious injuries at a Rector High School football game.
RECTOR, AR
Kait 8

Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help finding a group of suspects they said are involved in a smash-and-grab at a department store. According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive about a robbery. Employees at the scene said five men...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

School district warns of scam

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday the Gosnell School District warned of a text scam. A social media post from The Gosnell School district said they were made aware of texts asking for email passwords to be changed. “The district has not and will not send out messages asking for...
GOSNELL, AR
Kait 8

Public meeting on Highway 351 widening to be held

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You will have the chance this Thursday to voice your opinion on a highway project in Craighead County. According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting on Nov. 17 about the proposed widening of Highway 351.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas Department of Education releases accountability reports

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in three years, the Arkansas Department of Education released state and federal accountability reports for schools across Arkansas. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no assessments in 2020 and because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic on student learning, there were no letter grades issued in 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Church to host holiday event following organization disbandment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County church is making sure people know this is still the most wonderful time of the year. Nettleton Baptist Church announced it would host Goodfellows and Christmas For Kids for the first time since Jonesboro Jaycees disbanded in April. The event will be held...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Blytheville mayoral race heads to a runoff

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2 Blytheville mayoral candidates will face again next month. The Mississippi County Election Commission certified the votes Monday afternoon and confirmed a runoff between Melisa R. Logan and John Mayberry. Logan got 43% of the vote, while Mayberry got 22% during Tuesday night’s election. After...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Help ‘Fill the Food Bank’ this Friday, Nov. 18

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization needs help filling the food bank for the upcoming holidays. On Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs help raising 350,000 meals. Nobody should ever have to worry about where...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Public meetings scheduled for future I-57

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold public meetings next month to discuss a future interstate through Region 8. Up for discussion is Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line connection through Clay, Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph Counties.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Community Pavilion nearly complete

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction on the Community Pavilion in Paragould is almost complete. The city plans to host the farmer’s market at the pavilion but said its also planning for it to be used by the community. Only minor details are left in the construction according to Gaylon...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure due to speed table install

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your morning commute takes you through downtown Jonesboro, expect a detour. Beginning Monday, street crews have reduced Main Street at Washington Avenue to one lane for a week. During that time, workers will be installing a speed table. Motorists will need to detour around...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Kennett native Reese Robinett draws high praise from Arkansas’ Van Horn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kennett standout Reese Robinett is already making an impact in Fayetteville. Robinett, the incoming freshman, powered the Indians both on the mound and at the plate throughout his four seasons. He signed with the Diamond Hogs as an infielder last year. Coach Dave Van Horn was...
KENNETT, MO

