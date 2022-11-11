Read full article on original website
Two teens arrested for shooting woman during robbery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two teenagers were arrested after Jonesboro police said the duo shot a woman with BB guns during a robbery. According to the initial incident report, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officer Jason Myers went to a home on Greensboro Road about the incident. The report stated...
Man charged in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting appears in court
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The man charged in connection with a deadly shooting after a football game in Caruthersville appeared before a judge on Monday morning, November 14. According to court records, at Monday’s preliminary hearing, the public defender representing Zy’Quan Williams asked the judge to set bond for the...
JPD investigates catalytic converter theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers are investigating after someone stole a catalytic converter off a box truck. According to a JPD incident report, an officer was called to 5801 Krueger Drive B for a theft that had already happened. Michael Reynolds with Tiemann Industrial told police that someone...
Teen trio arrested in connection with car theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A traffic stop in Jonesboro led to three teens being arrested over a stolen car. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officer Jeremy White was traveling at the intersection of Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard when he noticed a gray Kia Optima with no lights on.
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
ASP special agent ‘seriously injured’ at high school football game
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division sustained serious injuries at a Rector High School football game.
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help finding a group of suspects they said are involved in a smash-and-grab at a department store. According to dispatch, on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers arrived at the JCPenney on Highland Drive about a robbery. Employees at the scene said five men...
School district warns of scam
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday the Gosnell School District warned of a text scam. A social media post from The Gosnell School district said they were made aware of texts asking for email passwords to be changed. “The district has not and will not send out messages asking for...
Public meeting on Highway 351 widening to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You will have the chance this Thursday to voice your opinion on a highway project in Craighead County. According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting on Nov. 17 about the proposed widening of Highway 351.
Arkansas Department of Education releases accountability reports
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in three years, the Arkansas Department of Education released state and federal accountability reports for schools across Arkansas. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no assessments in 2020 and because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic on student learning, there were no letter grades issued in 2021.
Church to host holiday event following organization disbandment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County church is making sure people know this is still the most wonderful time of the year. Nettleton Baptist Church announced it would host Goodfellows and Christmas For Kids for the first time since Jonesboro Jaycees disbanded in April. The event will be held...
Blytheville mayoral race heads to a runoff
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2 Blytheville mayoral candidates will face again next month. The Mississippi County Election Commission certified the votes Monday afternoon and confirmed a runoff between Melisa R. Logan and John Mayberry. Logan got 43% of the vote, while Mayberry got 22% during Tuesday night’s election. After...
Marked Tree fire chief terminated after just months on the job
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – After just months on the job, the former Marked Tree fire chief said he plans to sue the city after the city council permanently put him off-duty. Allen Hicks told Region 8 News he was fired on Nov. 14 for violation of “Facebook policy.”
Help ‘Fill the Food Bank’ this Friday, Nov. 18
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization needs help filling the food bank for the upcoming holidays. On Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs help raising 350,000 meals. Nobody should ever have to worry about where...
Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community. Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates. According to a news...
Public meetings scheduled for future I-57
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold public meetings next month to discuss a future interstate through Region 8. Up for discussion is Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line connection through Clay, Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph Counties.
Community Pavilion nearly complete
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction on the Community Pavilion in Paragould is almost complete. The city plans to host the farmer’s market at the pavilion but said its also planning for it to be used by the community. Only minor details are left in the construction according to Gaylon...
Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino in southeast Missouri will be held on Friday, December 2. According to Century Casino Caruthersville, the groundbreaking will be at 9:30 a.m. at the casino site. In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure due to speed table install
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your morning commute takes you through downtown Jonesboro, expect a detour. Beginning Monday, street crews have reduced Main Street at Washington Avenue to one lane for a week. During that time, workers will be installing a speed table. Motorists will need to detour around...
Kennett native Reese Robinett draws high praise from Arkansas’ Van Horn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kennett standout Reese Robinett is already making an impact in Fayetteville. Robinett, the incoming freshman, powered the Indians both on the mound and at the plate throughout his four seasons. He signed with the Diamond Hogs as an infielder last year. Coach Dave Van Horn was...
