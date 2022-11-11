Read full article on original website
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge entered free agency as one of the most coveted hitters of all-time after he broke Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs in a season. After putting up one of the best seasons at the plate in the entire history of the MLB, plenty of teams will surely be competing with the […] The post RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason
The New York Yankees are hoping to rebuff the roster ahead of the 2023 MLB season and stage a run to the World Series. While the primary task in the offseason will be re-signing Aaron Judge on a mega deal, the Yankees will need to do much more than that if they want to return […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees
Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo is reportedly receiving a 2-year deal with a club option for 2025, per Mark Feinsand. In total, he will make at least $40 million. The first 2 seasons will be worth a total of $34 million. The club option is worth $17 […] The post Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The chances of Braves signing Jacob deGrom, revealed
The Atlanta Braves tussled with the New York Mets all 2022 long for the NL East crown, emerging with the division title in the end following a late season series sweep of their division rivals. Nonetheless, the Braves ended up falling short in the postseason after they ran into the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies, and major free-agent signings could be in order to bolster the squad’s depth.
Mets’ Max Scherzer plan for Justin Verlander amid Jacob deGrom uncertainty
The New York Mets are considering all of their options amid Jacob deGrom’s uncertainty. As a result, the Mets may be inclined to pursue Justin Verlander in free agency. And Max Scherzer’s contract could set the path for a Verlander contract, per SNY. “The idea of signing Verlander to a high average annual value contract […] The post Mets’ Max Scherzer plan for Justin Verlander amid Jacob deGrom uncertainty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves’ chances of signing star shortstop other than Dansby Swanson in free agency
The Atlanta Braves are working to re-sign Dansby Swanson after the shortstop’s breakout season. The franchise isn’t looking to break the bank after locking down so many of its key players on long-term deals. They are still looking to keep Swanson, but if not, they will look for in-house options. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic […] The post Braves’ chances of signing star shortstop other than Dansby Swanson in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees
It is never too early for the Houston Astros to make roster plans for the 2023 MLB season. The Astros, who have just won the 2022 World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic in six games, have a glaring need in the infield — particularly an everyday first baseman. One player […] The post RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians trade ex-number one prospect Nolan Jones to Rockies
Hot Stove season is truly upon us. The Cleveland Guardians, in preparation for the Rule 5 draft on December 7, are already making preliminary roster moves to shuffle around their 40-man roster. And another domino has fallen, after the Guardians traded away former number-one prospect Nolan Jones to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for infielder Juan Brito.
Why Dodgers could prefer Justin Verlander to Jacob deGrom
Coming off of a 111-win season, and amid free agency, the Los Angeles Dodgers are yet again in the market for several big-name players. Addressing their pitching seems to be a key goal for them this off-season. It appears that the Dodgers are set on adding a big name to...
2 pitchers Dodgers must target after losing Tyler Anderson
Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson recently signed with the Los Angeles Angels. With Walker Buehler already set to miss most of the 2023 campaign due to injury, LA will be aggressive on the pitching market. It should be noted that the Dodgers’ rotation still features depth....
Guardians skipper Terry Francona’s on-brand response to winning AL Manager of the Year
Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona has been named on Tuesday the 2022 American League Manager of the Year. It’s a terrific honor for Francona, who steered the Guardians to the MLB playoffs from the dugout after winning the American League Central division with a 92-70 record. During an interview on the MLB Network, the Guardians […] The post Guardians skipper Terry Francona’s on-brand response to winning AL Manager of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buck Showalter achieves insane four-decade feat with NL Manager of the Year award win
Buck Showalter is once again the best manager in his league. By winning the 2022 National League Manager of the Year award, the Mets skipper has broken his tie with Tony La Russa for the most number of such awards with different teams. Showalter had won the prestigious award before...
Joc Pederson makes final decision on Giants future
Joc Pederson accepted the San Francisco Giants’ qualifying offer, per Mark Feinsand. Pederson and Martin Perez were the only two players to accept the QO from their respective teams, as Perez recently accepted his from the Texas Rangers. Pederson offers mammoth power from the left-side of the plate. He...
