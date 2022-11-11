Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SignalsAZ
Regional Economic Development Center at Yavapai College Receives $1.48m Grant
Yavapai College was recently awarded $1.48 million from the Department of Labor as part of a collaboration with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) and five other Arizona Community Colleges. The funds are part of a $15m grant awarded to the state of Arizona from the QUEST Disaster Recovery National Dislocated...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Board Candidates Announced
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter received a letter of resignation from Yavapai College Governing Board Member Mitch Padilla, who currently represents District 5, effective December 31, 2022. This is due to the fact that Mr. Padilla has recently been elected as the Justice of the Peace for the Prescott Precinct. Superintendent Carter would like to thank Mr. Padilla for his exceptional service to Yavapai College and the residents of District 5 over the last two years. We wish him well in his new judicial role, believing that he will do extremely well.
SignalsAZ
‘Mother of Yavapai College’ Posthumously Awarded
Loved ones and fans of the late Opal Tenney Goodman Allen had to wait 54 years for the recognition she clearly deserved for being both the ignition and the ramrod that rallied the community behind a “junior college” for Yavapai County. The long wait ended joyfully Nov. 3 when dozens of extended family members and friends gathered for the dedication of the “Opal Tenney Goodman Allen Founder’s Foyer” in Building 19 on the Yavapai College Prescott campus.
SignalsAZ
’97 Prescott Men’s Soccer Team Earns Hall of Fame Honors
Earlier this week, the NJCAA announced that the 1997 Yavapai College men’s soccer team is set to be inducted into the NJCAA Men’s Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022. Joining the historic YC squad is Triston Henry of Herkimer College in New York.
SignalsAZ
Goat People Magazine Features Chino Valley’s Thunder Mountain Rescue Ranch
Known as the “GOAT of Rescues” in Arizona, Chino Valley’s Thunder Mountain Rescue Ranch was recently featured in “Goat People Magazine” by Marc Warnke, publisher. Warnke is well known for his pioneering work with pack goats (packgoats.com) and owner of Top End Adventures. Thunder Mountain...
SignalsAZ
November 14th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
SignalsAZ
Family Kickball Tournament
Gather your friends and family for a fun and friendly kickball tournament on Friday, November 18, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. This tournament has all the fun built into one experience. For just $5 per person, you get admission to the tournament, two slices of pizza and a bottle of water. All the fun will take place at Dreamcatcher Park, 14534 N. Tierra Buena Ln. Each team will have a maximum of 11 players on the field, with designated roles for captain, pitcher and catcher.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park Temporarily Closed Starting Nov 14
A full closure of Buffalo Park in Flagstaff will take place on Monday, Nov 14 through Thursday, Nov 17 to allow for construction activities related to the Arizona State Parks Grant for the Buffalo Park Trail Accessibility Project. The full closure will include the closure of the parking lot, ramada, restrooms, and all other areas within Buffalo Park.
SignalsAZ
Sedona Magistrate Court Being Relocated
The Sedona City Council has had multiple discussions over the past several years with regards to relocating the court. The time has come, and we are announcing that the Sedona Magistrate Court will be moving to a new facility located at 221 Brewer Road, Sedona. To facilitate the packing and...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Made Roads Safer in 2022
In 2021, the Prescott Valley Police Department saw an alarming 26% increase in crashes town-wide, with a 48% increase in crashes on Glassford Hill Road alone. Thanks to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the PVPD Traffic Unit began a speed enforcement project on January 1, 2022. Several...
