Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter received a letter of resignation from Yavapai College Governing Board Member Mitch Padilla, who currently represents District 5, effective December 31, 2022. This is due to the fact that Mr. Padilla has recently been elected as the Justice of the Peace for the Prescott Precinct. Superintendent Carter would like to thank Mr. Padilla for his exceptional service to Yavapai College and the residents of District 5 over the last two years. We wish him well in his new judicial role, believing that he will do extremely well.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO