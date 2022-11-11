ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

By Katie Lobosco, CNN
 4 days ago
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Student loan debt forgiveness is on hold; What happens next?

President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive billions of dollars of student loan debt is unlawful and must be stopped, a federal judge ruled Thursday. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman called the program an “unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power.”. The case was brought by...
Essence

Here's Where Biden's Student Loan Relief Program Currently Stands

President Biden launched his sweeping student loan forgiveness program last month, but has been met with staunch resistance by the GOP. Here's what that means. Student loan borrowers all over the country rejoiced when President Biden’s student relief program officially rolled out on October 14. Applicants stood to get up to $20,000 wiped from their loan balance. Those who were qualified earn less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021 and married couples or heads of households who made less than $250,000 annually.
IOWA STATE
WMAZ

Yes, a court order paused Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

UPDATE (11/11/22): A U.S. district court judge in Texas sided with plaintiffs in Brown v. U.S. Department of Education on Nov. 10, declaring the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional. The Biden administration is appealing the ruling, which will take the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals. The story remains as published below.
TEXAS STATE
WJBF

Where does the student loan debt plan stand?

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers wondering if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. […]
KHOU

Federal judge in Texas strikes down student loan forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH, Texas — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

Student loan borrowers seeking debt relief in limbo after legal setback

BOSTON - A federal judge's ruling has effectively stopped President Joe Biden's Student Loan Debt Relief initiative in its tracks. The lawsuit, filed by the conservative Job Creators Network Foundation, is on behalf of two federal student loan borrowers who believe they were unfairly excluded from being eligible for debt relief.A judge in Texas ordered a stop to the program, which as of Friday was no longer accepting applications online. AJ Hernandez graduated from Boston College in 2015 and said he has been paying his federal and private loans ever since. "How long is it going to remain paused? What happens if...
TEXAS STATE

