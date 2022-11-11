What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving relief within weeks, despite court challenge
CNN — President Joe Biden predicted Thursday that student loan borrowers will start receiving relief – which is currently on hold over a court challenge – within weeks, projecting confidence that his administration will win the challenge. “We’re going to win that case. I think in the...
Student-loan borrowers could see their debt canceled 'in the next two weeks,' Biden says — but the fate of the relief still sits in a conservative court
"We're going to win that case," Biden said of a court pausing student debt forgiveness. He says debt could be forgiven in as soon as two weeks.
Student loan debt forgiveness is on hold; What happens next?
President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive billions of dollars of student loan debt is unlawful and must be stopped, a federal judge ruled Thursday. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman called the program an “unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power.”. The case was brought by...
Biden admin stops accepting student loan forgiveness applications
(The Hill) – The Biden administration announced on Friday it would stop accepting student loan forgiveness applications after a federal judge ruled against the program on Thursday. The site that previously led to the student loan applications now shows a message titled “Student Loan Debt Relief Is Blocked.”
Essence
Here's Where Biden's Student Loan Relief Program Currently Stands
President Biden launched his sweeping student loan forgiveness program last month, but has been met with staunch resistance by the GOP. Here's what that means. Student loan borrowers all over the country rejoiced when President Biden’s student relief program officially rolled out on October 14. Applicants stood to get up to $20,000 wiped from their loan balance. Those who were qualified earn less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021 and married couples or heads of households who made less than $250,000 annually.
What To Know Now That Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Has Been Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge surprised many by striking down the student debt relief program late on Thursday. Here’s why he did that and what might happen next to revive it.
WMAZ
Yes, a court order paused Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
UPDATE (11/11/22): A U.S. district court judge in Texas sided with plaintiffs in Brown v. U.S. Department of Education on Nov. 10, declaring the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional. The Biden administration is appealing the ruling, which will take the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals. The story remains as published below.
Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers wondering if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. […]
buzzfeednews.com
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Now On Hold. If You Applied, Tell Us What Your Plans Are.
People with federal student loans are facing a lot of uncertainty. President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program is on hold after a federal judge in Texas declared it unconstitutional. Meanwhile, payments on federal student loans are about to resume in January after being on pause for the past two and a half years.
KHOU
Federal judge in Texas strikes down student loan forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH, Texas — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
BBC
Student loan forgiveness: Government stops taking applications after ruling
The US government has stopped taking applications for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan after a judge ruled it was illegal. District Judge Mark Pittman wrote on Thursday that the plan was unlawful because it overstepped the power of Congress. The judge's ruling blocked debt relief for 26 million...
Student Loan Forgiveness Update—Millions Might Not Get Debt Relief in Time
The U.S. Department of Education has expressed disappointment over a Texas court's decision to block the Biden-approved student loan relief program, saying they believe the plan to be "lawful and necessary." On Thursday, a federal judge in North Texas ruled that Biden's student loan forgiveness program is "unlawful," saying that...
Judge rules disarming those under protective orders violates 2nd amendment
A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms.
Student loan borrowers seeking debt relief in limbo after legal setback
BOSTON - A federal judge's ruling has effectively stopped President Joe Biden's Student Loan Debt Relief initiative in its tracks. The lawsuit, filed by the conservative Job Creators Network Foundation, is on behalf of two federal student loan borrowers who believe they were unfairly excluded from being eligible for debt relief.A judge in Texas ordered a stop to the program, which as of Friday was no longer accepting applications online. AJ Hernandez graduated from Boston College in 2015 and said he has been paying his federal and private loans ever since. "How long is it going to remain paused? What happens if...
Student Loan Forgiveness Program Blocked Following Nationwide Injunction
Six Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit against the plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for most borrowers.
Comments / 0