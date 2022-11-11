Read full article on original website
Tcheky Karyo, Daisy Haggard to star in BBC thriller 'Boat Story'
Tcheky Karyo is set to star in "Boat Story," another TV miniseries penned by Harry and Jack Williams, the scribes behind Karyo's celebrated mysteries, "The Missing" and "Baptiste."
Is J.K. Rowling’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise Dead at Warner Bros?
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” a $200 million-budgeted sequel in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series, remains an anomaly in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. With just $405 million at the global box office, it’s the first film in the blockbuster franchise — out of 11 — to just barely break even in its theatrical run. The reality that “Fantastic Beasts” is experiencing diminishing returns after three movies is especially painful, not only to Rowling, who envisioned the prequel story as a five-film franchise, but also to its backer Warner Bros., which bet big on the assumption that all things Hogwarts would...
Taylor Swift wins big at MTV European Music Awards
Henry Winkler declined a role. Plus, Taylor Swift wins big at the MTV European Music Awards. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Why Did Teddi Leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?: Teddi and Andrew’s Romance Revisited
Warning: Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 14 ahead. Season 8, Episode 14 of Bachelor in Paradise was an emotional roller coaster filled with special guests, a Sadie Hawkins dance, and another ridiculous Genevieve and Aaron fight. Towards the end of the episode, we also watched Andrew Spencer emotionally reveal that he never got over his Paradise ex Teddi Wright, which led to three (!!!) self-eliminations. Though we’re only 14 episodes in, sometimes it feels like we’ve been watching Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise for 14 years. Two episodes (aka four hours) of Paradise per week is a lot to take in,...
How Keke Palmer Invented “Keke Palmer”
Lauren Palmer was 15 years old when she set out on a seven-night Nickelodeon cruise of the Mexican Riviera. This was 2009, the apex of popularity for the actress’ teen sitcom True Jackson, VP, and the only condition placed on an all-inclusive vacation for her entire family was that she spend a few hours signing autographs on the lido deck. She’d been looking forward to the break. But as the ship drifted from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta, its young passengers mainlining sugar and getting slimed in the branded photo booths, Palmer rarely strayed from her cabin. “I felt like...
