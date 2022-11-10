Read full article on original website
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
FEMA disaster recovery centers reopening in Central Florida following Nicole
Central Florida — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. The Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery centers are beginning to reopen in different counties after closing due to Nicole. Find information below about the locations and times of the FEMA centers reopening. Volusia County. Volusia County...
Storm-related death reported in Duval County connected to Nicole, State officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One storm-related death during Tropical Storm Nicole has been reported in Duval county, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The FDLE’s Medical Examiners Commission discovered 5 deaths at this time attributed to Tropical Storm Nicole. Four in Orange County and one in Duval County.
Annual Harvest Helpings initiative to take place at food bank’s eight county service areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Families will gather around the dinner table on Nov. 24 for turkey and all the trimmings. Above all, giving thanks and giving back is what the holiday is all about. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 14, the Harvest Helpings Initiative will...
FEMA disaster recovery center opening in Volusia County following Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials said a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center will be opening following Nicole. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day beginning Monday, Nov. 14, and will be located at the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.
Disaster Recovery Center set to reopen in Volusia County to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials announced that the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14. to those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The DRC will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia located at1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach.
T.K. Waters to be sworn in as Jacksonville sheriff, files to run for sheriff in 2023 election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters will be sworn into office on Sunday, according to a news release from his campaign. Waters defeated Democrat Lakesha Burton in Tuesday’s special election and takes over the rest of the former Sheriff Mike Williams’ term, which runs through the end of June 2023.
Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
Putnam County teen convicted for double shooting over drugs
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to a report from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, at the conclusion of a three-day trial this morning a Putnam County jury found the defendant, who will remain unnamed due to his age, guilty as charged of two counts of attempted robbery with a Firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm with a firearm.
Duval County man dies in Tropical Storm Nicole
There are five total deaths attributed to the storm by the Medical Examiners Commission. The other four were in Orange County.
Missing boy, 16, found shot to death at cemetery in Marion County, deputies say
REDDICK, Fla. — Marion County deputies are asking the public for help after a 16-year-old boy was found murdered last week. Deputies said someone shot and killed 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr., at the Campground Cemetery at 8565 NW 130th Street. He was found dead Wednesday morning, a day after...
Motorist Alert: Henley Road detours due to First Coast Expressway construction announced
As part of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) construction, Henley Road between Lake Asbury and Caleb Court will close at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Cleanup and recovery information
Jacksonville, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone. Here’s how our area is getting back to normal. Duval County’s Local State of Emergency will end Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. All public schools will reopen Monday. Curbside garbage, recycling, bulk and yard waste collections...
54-year-old convicted felon pleads guilty to voter fraud, false registration charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon pleaded guilty Monday to voter fraud charges after prosecutors said he voted as a felon when he wasn’t eligible, according to court records. Marc Crump, 54, was arrested in May and charged with two counts of election fraud voting and obtaining a...
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
MCSO launches homicide investigation into 16-year-old found dead at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a teenager found dead with gunshot wounds at a cemetery near Reddick. The sheriff’s office has upgraded the suspicious death to a homicide investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, they received reports that Kenneth Carr,...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management ask boaters to avoid waterways due to unsafe conditions
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management are asking boaters to avoid all county waterways due to debris in the water from Tropical Storm Nicole, making it unsafe for boating.
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
