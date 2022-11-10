ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Putnam County teen convicted for double shooting over drugs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to a report from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, at the conclusion of a three-day trial this morning a Putnam County jury found the defendant, who will remain unnamed due to his age, guilty as charged of two counts of attempted robbery with a Firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm with a firearm.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole: Cleanup and recovery information

Jacksonville, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone. Here’s how our area is getting back to normal. Duval County’s Local State of Emergency will end Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. All public schools will reopen Monday. Curbside garbage, recycling, bulk and yard waste collections...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy