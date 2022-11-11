ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WTVQ

Ethan wins overall American Humane Hero Dog award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ethan, the dog left abandoned and near death at the Kentucky Humane Society last year has been named the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog!. Ethan flew to Florida with his family earlier this week to get a jump on the American Humane Hero Dog gala, where he sported his purple tuxedo to bring awareness to animal abuse. While in Florida, he spent a day filming at the American Humane Sanctuary for a Hero Dog Awards broadcast airing on Dec. 6, met up with Khaleesi who shares a similar story as Ethan and walked on the beach.
WTVW

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
WTVQ

Beshear uses executive action to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday afternoon, legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky with two executive orders. The first, legalizing medical marijuana with the following conditions:. Marijuana must be purchased in the United States, in areas where it’s legal and regulated. The amount a person...
WTVQ

Mixed reaction to executive order legalizing medical marijuana use

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear signing two executive orders this afternoon making a huge first step in legalizing marijuana for all purposes statewide. Starting January 1, 2023, Kentuckians with certain health conditions, like chronic pain and PTSD, will be able to buy 8 ounces of medical marijuana from a state that legally sells it and use it in Kentucky. Governor Beshear’s executive action creating mixed reaction.
99.5 WKDQ

12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region

Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
WKRN

Serious bus crash reported in East Kentucky

20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate...
My 1053 WJLT

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
wymt.com

God’s Pantry Food Bank puts together Thanksgiving meals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentuckians prepare for the upcoming holidays and the nights grow colder, inflation rates are on the rise. “Imagine for a moment not having a meal, and not being able to gather around your table with loved ones during Thanksgiving.” Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said.
wevv.com

KYTC Crews prepare for winter weather to keep Kentuckians moving safely

Kentucky officials are taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads safe and passable. KYTC officials are launching their first-ever "Name the Plow"...
