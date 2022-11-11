Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Ethan wins overall American Humane Hero Dog award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ethan, the dog left abandoned and near death at the Kentucky Humane Society last year has been named the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog!. Ethan flew to Florida with his family earlier this week to get a jump on the American Humane Hero Dog gala, where he sported his purple tuxedo to bring awareness to animal abuse. While in Florida, he spent a day filming at the American Humane Sanctuary for a Hero Dog Awards broadcast airing on Dec. 6, met up with Khaleesi who shares a similar story as Ethan and walked on the beach.
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
WTVW
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
WTVQ
Beshear uses executive action to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday afternoon, legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky with two executive orders. The first, legalizing medical marijuana with the following conditions:. Marijuana must be purchased in the United States, in areas where it’s legal and regulated. The amount a person...
KFVS12
Beshear: Kentuckians with severe medical conditions may use medical marijuana for treatment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday, November 15 that, starting in 2023, Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific requirements will be able to possess and use small amounts of legally purchased medical marijuana as treatment. In an executive order, the governor outlined...
wdrb.com
Unlawful expungements raise 'red flags,' leaving Kentucky State Police stuck between judges' orders, state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, Kentucky judges have improperly ordered some criminal cases erased from the public record despite state laws that should have kept those charges on the books, according to former Kentucky State Police officials. . The expungement process has not always been followed correctly, and it was...
WLKY.com
Governor signs executive order to help Kentuckians legally possess medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced executive orders regarding marijuana, including one that will help some Kentuckians legally possess and use it for medical purposes. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky, and therefore isn't sold there. The first executive action allows people with certain conditions...
WTVQ
Mixed reaction to executive order legalizing medical marijuana use
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear signing two executive orders this afternoon making a huge first step in legalizing marijuana for all purposes statewide. Starting January 1, 2023, Kentuckians with certain health conditions, like chronic pain and PTSD, will be able to buy 8 ounces of medical marijuana from a state that legally sells it and use it in Kentucky. Governor Beshear’s executive action creating mixed reaction.
A drought is fueling wildfires across Kentucky
Dry fall leaves and a drought have contributed to an increased number of wildfires this fall fire season in Kentucky.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region
Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
953wiki.com
Kentucky Secretary of State recommends expanded voting locations, ending frivolous recounts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – In the wake of the 2022 general election, Secretary of State Michael Adams is calling for expanded voting locations and an end to frivolous recounts in comments before a legislative committee. During his appearance before the General Assembly’s Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee, he thanked...
WKRN
Serious bus crash reported in East Kentucky
20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate...
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman says WLKY News story about new COPD treatment at UofL Health changed her life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman suffering from smoking-related lung problems credits a story she saw on WLKY News with helping to save her life. "I started smoking when I was in my 20s, and I smoked maybe half a pack to a pack a day," said Jill Perkins.
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
wymt.com
God’s Pantry Food Bank puts together Thanksgiving meals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentuckians prepare for the upcoming holidays and the nights grow colder, inflation rates are on the rise. “Imagine for a moment not having a meal, and not being able to gather around your table with loved ones during Thanksgiving.” Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said.
Wave 3
‘I was speechless’: Ky. man wins $777 thousand on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hart County, Ky. man said he was speechless after winning more than $700,000 off of a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket. The $20 Mega 7′s Limited Edition ticket was purchased by Eddie Polston on Nov. 8 at the Five Star convenience store in Munfordville, the Kentucky Lottery said.
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
wevv.com
KYTC Crews prepare for winter weather to keep Kentuckians moving safely
Kentucky officials are taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads safe and passable. KYTC officials are launching their first-ever "Name the Plow"...
