More resignations at the Darke County Fair Board – but also good news: Dave Niley inducted into Ohio Fairs Hall of Fame

Read full article on original website
Related
countynewsonline.org
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 11/15
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-414-2022) Examination and Allowance of Bills. Change Order #1 btwn Darke County Commissioners & America’s Decorative Concrete, LLC. Addendum to Contract btwn County of Miami and Darke County Commissioners.
countynewsonline.org
MV created a successful tutoring program, supported by Empowering Darke County Youth
Empowering Darke County Youth (a 501c3 United Way Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community) is working with MV since quite a while and Luke McKeeth, Spanish Teacher at MV, created a successful tutoring program, which is fully supported by Empowering Darke County Youth and could be a great example for other schools, not just in Darke County.
Fox 19
Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Plans for a major development project in Butler County appear to be falling apart. Middletown City Council will decide Tuesday whether to back out of the purchase of the Towne Mall Property. The property was intended to become a sports and entertainment venue with an ice...
Tipp City announces completion of three public parking projects throughout the city
TIPP CITY — Tipp City recently completed a few public parking projects throughout the city, according to the City of Tipp City - Government social media page. A new parking lot was built on East Main Street to allow for easy access to downtown Tipp City, a city spokesperson said.
1017thepoint.com
RETTER NAMED 2022 LAW ENFORCEMENT EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter has been named the 2022 Law Enforcement Executive of the year. A ceremony was held at the Governor’s mansion that included the reading of an essay by a Seton student named Adeline who won a contest spotlighting the D.A.R.E. program. Now, Sheriff Retter would like to hear from Wayne County residents about issues and concerns about safety and security in Wayne County. You can find a link to an anonymous survey on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
Lima News
Lima City Council President Nixon will not seek re-election
LIMA — He first entered Lima City Council as a member in 1990, and next, Lima City Council President John Nixon will leave it, deciding not to run for re-election. In a column to be published Sunday in The Lima News, Nixon reflected on his time helping to shape policy for the city of Lima.
wyso.org
Memorial mural has Springfielders speaking Hattie Moseley’s name
Those who gathered October 11 to celebrate a 40-foot mural of Springfield Civil Rights activist Hattie Moseley were like the mural itself: fresh, vibrant, of many colors and bathed in sunlight. Tom Stafford: A William Miller didn’t need to be told. He knew that Hattie Moseley had protested against the...
Daily Advocate
Fair board now has three seats to fill
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors originally scheduled a special meeting to fill one vacant seat on the board due to the resignation of Thomas Shaw and elect officers. On Thursday evening, the board had two more vacancies to fill. The Daily Advocate/Early Bird...
miamistudent.net
Crawford’s raise and bonus spark controversy among faculty
Miami University’s Board of Trustees announced that it has added an additional year to President Greg Crawford’s contract, which now spans five years through 2027. The board also issued Crawford a 4% annual raise as well as a bonus of $75,000 per year. The raise brings his salary to $551,665, while the bonus bumps it to $626,665 per year — a figure drastically higher than what an average faculty member makes.
Dayton church holds 92nd annual ‘Waffle Shop’ today
DAYTON — The Christ Episcopal Church will be holding its 92nd annual Waffle Shop today, and like last year it will be a carry-out only event. Customers will be able to order off their website at daytonchristepiscopal.com/waffle-shop. Pick-up will only be available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday...
Probe of Montgomery County clerk’s office ‘no reason for public concern,’ attorney says
DAYTON — The state auditor’s investigation of the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office began Wednesday afternoon with the execution of a search warrant, but is believed to be focused on the clerk, an attorney for the clerk said. “The auditor of state’s special investigation unit received information...
Records: Auditor looking into complaints of campaign contributions concerning county clerk of courts
DAYTON — A new document is shedding light on the state auditor’s raid of the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office Wednesday afternoon. News Center 7 obtained through a public records request a copy of the Special Investigations Unit’s report of miscellaneous activity which revealed the initial allegations the auditor’s office is looking into. The document indicates that the allegations made in late October 2022 raised concern Clerk of Courts Mike Foley and not the his office as an entity.
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
Daily Advocate
Ay-CAR-amba – Versailles council could limit parking
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council hosted public discussion Wednesday with citizens concerning South Olive Street parking. The Street and Safety Committee had previously met on South Olive Street to discuss limiting parking to one side of the street, as there are concerns regarding two way traffic safely passing. Council member Kent Paulus voiced his opinion stating he “does drive the street almost every day and feels it probably does need done.”
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Ross Aluminum under new ownership, plans to create jobs
SIDNEY, Ohio — In March, Ross management announced the 90-year-old facility would close its doors and laid off dozens of employees, many of whom had been there for decades. “Is it going to happen? Are we going to pull through? It could have fell apart. I’m glad it didn’t,” said Emerson Smith, a long-time Ross Aluminum employee, on the uncertainty of the future of his job.
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH
Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Things To Do In Springfield, Ohio
Located approximately halfway between Columbus and Dayton, Springfield is the thriving heartbeat of Clark County. Once home to some of the greatest entrepreneurs and manufacturing giants of the 19thand early 20thcenturies, Springfield is now a city on the rise once again. From historical architecture, a vibrant arts and culture scene (home to the longest-running Summer Arts Festival in the country!), thrilling outdoor adventures and a welcoming small-town atmosphere, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio!
Comments / 2