Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan teacher includes every student in gym class
DELHI TOWNSHIP., Mich. (WILX) - Gym class is open to all students, but that doesn’t always mean everyone can participate. Allison Wonch was named Michigan’s Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year, after finding ways to include every student in the gym. Audrey Murphy is a second grader...
WILX-TV
Holt Public Schools announce schedule for Potter-inspired show
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt High School student actors will be featured in a run of four shows in the live theatre performance of “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox. The show will feature a winking fondness...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Clinton honor departed loved ones with tree lighting
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The community will come together for a time of reflection and remembrance during Sparrow Clinton Hospital’s annual Remembrance Tree Lighting Ceremony. Sparrow Clinton Hospital will honor the memory of loved ones who have passed away with lights that represent the life of someone who...
WILX-TV
Grass Lake teen shines on ‘The Voice’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grass Lake’s very own Brayden Lape competed on “The Voice” Monday night for the season’s first live show. The Grass Lake teen is one of 16 artists vying for 13 spots in the current round. You can vote for Lape on the...
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters wrap up first day of firearm deer season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of hunters took to the woods Tuesday to bag a buck or doe on the first day of firearm deer hunting season. In Hillsdale County, Jerome’s Country Market saw hunters bring in their kills for a chance at a $1,000 prize for the biggest buck.
WILX-TV
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
WILX-TV
Firearm season begin for deer hunters, hunters required to report any deer they kill
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Tuesday, firearm deer season begins for hunters. This year there are new rules that hunters need to follow. Hunters are now required to report any deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) online within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, a processor, or a taxidermist.
WILX-TV
Best practices for firearm deer hunting season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firearm season begins for deer hunters on Nov. 15. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering best practices to hunters using firearms. “Most of the violations conservation officers encounter during firearm deer season are simple mistakes people make when they get caught up in the excitement of the hunt or forget to put safety first,” said F/Lt. Jason Wicklund, DNR Law Enforcement Division in a news release. “Our top priority is keeping people safe, so they have a good story to tell friends and family about their successful hunt.”
WILX-TV
High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has moved the location of one of its division one state tournament football playoff games. Clarkston vs. Caledonia was scheduled for East Lansing High School at 1pm this Saturday. The site has now been moved to DeWitt, same time and date. DeWitt has artificial turf that was added earlier this year. The game’s winner moves on to the state finals one week from Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
WILX-TV
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
WILX-TV
Bath Township police seeks information in hunter’s 2018 death
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area. His body was found with his wallet, backpack, shotgun and traditional Hmong knife missing. He was still wearing hunter’s orange. Wednesday marks four...
WILX-TV
Woman suffers medical episode, crashes into Holt church sign
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle struck a digital sign for Holt United Methodist Church on Monday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9 a.m. between Cedar Street and Aurelius Road in Delhi Township. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a woman driving a van tried to turn left when she suffered a medical episode and lost control of her vehicle. The van knocked over a light pole and struck the digital sign for the church.
WILX-TV
Former Hillsdale County Deputy pleads guilty to misconduct
BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township pled guilty to one count of misconduct in office. In addition to Barkley’s prohibition from serving as law enforcement, he will be sentenced to three years of probation. “We hold our law enforcement officers to the highest level...
