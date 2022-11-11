LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firearm season begins for deer hunters on Nov. 15. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering best practices to hunters using firearms. “Most of the violations conservation officers encounter during firearm deer season are simple mistakes people make when they get caught up in the excitement of the hunt or forget to put safety first,” said F/Lt. Jason Wicklund, DNR Law Enforcement Division in a news release. “Our top priority is keeping people safe, so they have a good story to tell friends and family about their successful hunt.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO