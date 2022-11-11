Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Oasis Founders Present $10K Check to "Build Program" Students at the 1 Year Completion Ceremony in ChicagoWHEREISTHEBUZZChicago, IL
Related
Cook County woman charged with possessing Glock without having gun license
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A suburban woman was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing a loaded gun without having a valid license to own a firearm. Taisha S. Russell, 33, of Des Plaines, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. after being stopped for driving a felonious vehicle wanted by the Bellwood Police Department, La Grange Park police said.
3 suspects wanted for Northbrook residential robbery: police
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A residential burglary was reported in Northbrook Monday night. At about 6:15 p.m., Northbrook police responded to the 0-100 block of Bridlewood for a call regarding an active residential burglary. No force was used against the person who reported the incident via 911, police said. The suspects...
Semi Driver Facing Felony DUI Charges After Slamming Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus, Injuring 16
Felony DUI charges were pending against a semi driver who police say ran a red light and crashed into a bus carrying 23 students and two hockey coaches from Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep over the weekend in Indiana. The accident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday in Warsaw, about 50...
fox32chicago.com
4 suspects break into suburban gun range, steal more than 20 firearms
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police are investigating after four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a suburban gun range to gain entry, and then proceeded to steal more than 20 firearms from the business Monday morning. Around 3:08 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to an alarm call at the Eagle...
Chicago shooting in Lower West Side kills 2; CPD officer injured in aftermath: police
Two people were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Lower West Side, CPD said.
Mourners, Officials React After Antisemitic Vandalism at Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan
Waukegan police are investigating vandalism at Am Echod Jewish Cemetery after more than two dozen headstones were desecrated over the weekend. Police say that swastikas were found spray-painted on 16 large headstones in red, and an additional 23 headstones were also defaced with "non-specific" spray-painted graffiti. "The people whose gravestones...
Judge Overturns 33rd Conviction Tied to Former Chicago Police Detective
Edwin Davila walked into a cold rain outside a Chicago courtroom on Tuesday with his son at his side, and a decades-long burden of a murder conviction lifted from his shoulders. “I am happy I am finally free, but it has taken so long,” the 48-year-old told reporters. Davila...
ABC7 Chicago
West Pullman shooting: 2 teens shot, critically wounded in South Side home, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- Two teenagers are in critical condition after being shot inside a West Pullman residence on the Far South Side. A boy, 15, and a man, 18, were found with gunshot wounds in a living room in the 11600-block of South Yale Avenue about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Michael Elam Jr. death: Chicago committee votes in favor of $5M settlement in police shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago City Council committee has voted in favor of a $5 million settlement in a 2019 police shooting. Michael Elam Jr., 17, was shot and killed while running away from a traffic stop and car crash. His mother — Alice Martin — filed a lawsuit against the city and the officer involved.
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal Attack
A mom was brutally attacked by Riverdale Police during the pandemic in which she sustained physical damages to her head. Understandably, the mother, Angela Coleman waited to have a fair trial in court. But to her dismay Riverdale officials tried to sweep her case under the rug by offering her pennies for her problems.
Two teens shot inside West Pullman home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot inside a home in the West Pullman neighborhood. According to police, officers responded to a home in the 11600 block of South Yale around 12:40 a.m. and found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds. Police said the 18-year-old male was shot in the leg, hand and chest. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The 15-year-old was found laying on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot to his head. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police recovered two handguns from the scene. No arrests have been made.
Headstones at Waukegan Jewish Cemetery Vandalized With Swastikas
More than one dozen headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Waukegan were found defaced with swastikas Monday morning, according to police. At approximately 8 a.m., officers with the Waukegan Police Department responded to the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery, 3050 Grand Ave., where numerous headstones had been vandalized, authorities said in a news release.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
1 dead after Touhy Avenue crash: Lincolnwood police
Police said the vehicle was driving very fast before it crashed into a tree.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Police officers witness man shot, killed in West Town, CPD says
CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot early Sunday in West Town, according to police. About 2:40 a.m., officers were investigating after hearing gunshots and when they arrived to the 2200 block of West Walnut Street, whey saw a suspect fire shots at a man before getting inside grey car and driving off, Chicago police said.
Evanston Police continue to investigate student who allegedly brought loaded gun to school
Evanston Police continue their investigation into a report of a student who brought a loaded gun to his school. The Superintendent alerted parents in a letter, saying school officials did not have any knowledge of any threat to students.
‘Lost a great friend over stupidity’: Towing industry mourns driver shot, killed on Near West Side
Unknown individuals in two different cars began shooting at the victim and fled.
12-year-old girl critically injured in neck during drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning. According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction. She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man stabbed co-worker multiple times during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles: police
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing his co-worker during a fight Saturday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. At about 12:15 a.m., Niles police officers responded to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company located at 7400 N. Oak Park Ave. for a report of a stabbing. While...
Illinois Coroner: Driver Who Killed 7 on Highway Intoxicated
A woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois, causing a crash that killed a family of six and a 13-year-old family friend, was intoxicated at the time, a coroner said Monday. Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, who also died in the crash, had a blood-alcohol...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2