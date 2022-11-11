ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Siloam

Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal Attack

A mom was brutally attacked by Riverdale Police during the pandemic in which she sustained physical damages to her head. Understandably, the mother, Angela Coleman waited to have a fair trial in court. But to her dismay Riverdale officials tried to sweep her case under the rug by offering her pennies for her problems.
RIVERDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

Two teens shot inside West Pullman home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot inside a home in the West Pullman neighborhood. According to police, officers responded to a home in the 11600 block of South Yale around 12:40 a.m. and found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds. Police said the 18-year-old male was shot in the leg, hand and chest. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The 15-year-old was found laying on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot to his head. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police recovered two handguns from the scene. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Headstones at Waukegan Jewish Cemetery Vandalized With Swastikas

More than one dozen headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Waukegan were found defaced with swastikas Monday morning, according to police. At approximately 8 a.m., officers with the Waukegan Police Department responded to the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery, 3050 Grand Ave., where numerous headstones had been vandalized, authorities said in a news release.
WAUKEGAN, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy