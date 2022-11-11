ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Kearney district hosts info session for potential school board candidates

KEARNEY — The Kearney School District Board of Education will be hosting an informational session for individuals interested in filing as board candidates on the April 2023 municipal election ballot. The candidate info session will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, in the new...
KEARNEY, MO

