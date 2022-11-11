ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twitter Pauses Paid Verifications After Users Abuse Service to Impersonate Brands and People

By Lora Kolodny,CNBC, Sofia Pitt,CNBC
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Amazon Reportedly Plans to Lay Off About 10,000 Employees Starting This Week

Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times. The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, according to the report.
9to5Mac

Mosyle brings Apple endpoint security to the iPhone and iPad

Mosyle is announcing its first endpoint security solution for IT admins looking for solutions for the iPhone and iPad. Mosyle Hardening & Compliance protects iOS employees, helps them comply with security protocols, regulations, and keeps their devices updated. Over the past few years, Mosyle has extended its reach beyond Apple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy