Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was indicted on the charges...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing woman last heard from in early October
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last heard from Oct. 8. Andrianna Kiri Taylor was reported missing Sunday to Cleveland police when family said they haven’t heard from her since early October. According to police, she was living with her boyfriend...
cleveland19.com
Woman found dead inside downtown Cleveland hotel
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman was found dead inside her room at the Hilton Hotel on Lakeside Avenue Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Medical Examiner identified the woman as Melida Chen. According to Cleveland police, hotel security entered Chen’s room around 10 a.m. to perform a well-check,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man missing for nearly a month found dead in Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man missing since Oct. 18 was found dead late Sunday morning in the city’s Hough neighborhood. Cleveland police said homicide detectives found the body of Anthony Mays, 31, buried in a field located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street. Investigators have...
cleveland19.com
77-year-old man missing from Massillon found
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been canceled for missing 77-year-old Richard Fries of Massillon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed. Fries drove away from his Suzette Avenue home at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. He was described in the alert as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds,...
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
cleveland19.com
Cory Barron update: Cause of 2014 death for man found in Lorain County landfill now ruled homicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County coroner’s office released an update on the investigation into Cory Barron’s 2014 death. Barron’s death has now been ruled a homicide, according to coroner Dr. Frank Miller, after Cleveland police provided additional information in the case:. “Since the death of...
cleveland19.com
Suspect remains on the loose after robbing Elyria bank
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and FBI agents are searching for a man who robbed a bank Saturday morning. Elyria police said the robber walked into Northwest Bank in the 100 block of Chestnut Commons Drive around 11:30 a.m. He then demanded money from the clerk and alluded...
cleveland19.com
Suspect who broke into Avon school on the loose, police say
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into an Avon school is on the loose, Lorain County CSI confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police did not specify which school was broken into or when the incident occurred. Take a close look at the surveillance photo of...
cleveland19.com
Man sentenced to life for involvement in killing of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County judge sentenced the man convicted of killing Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of the former Cleveland mayor, to life in prison. Robert Shephard will not be eligible for parole until 2055. A jury found Shephard guilty of the below charges on Oct. 31...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland restaurant owner brings culinary training program to juvenile detention center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brandon Chrostowski is known for giving people second chances. “We’re trying to make change and it comes in all ages, types and sizes,” said Chrostowski. Chrostowski own’s EDWINS in Shaker Square and runs a program that teaches formerly incarcerated adults culinary and hospitality skills....
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police charge woman with double shooting
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have charged a woman with the double shooting from Nov. 10 that left a man dead and a woman injured. Imani Smalley is now charged with murder and attempt murder. Garfield Heights police said Smalley shot the victims at a home in the 11200...
cleveland19.com
Police pursuit ends at Cleveland woman’s doorstep; she’s still waiting for repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman has been waiting a month for repairs to be done in her apartment. A car smacked into her wall in October. The crash left behind extensive damage. “I don’t live like this. When I moved here, I didn’t live like this and I...
cleveland19.com
Health officials discuss rise in respiratory viruses in children across Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Ohio Department of Health called a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss respiratory illnesses in children across the state. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by officials from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and University Hospitals for the noon briefing....
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 8-year-old boy was found safe after police officials in Cleveland issued an Amber Alert Sunday evening. Jonathan Davis was taken from Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, located at 2101 Adelbert Rd, at around 12 p.m. on Nov. 13, according to police officials. Police said...
cleveland19.com
Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
cleveland19.com
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
cleveland19.com
Drunken driver sentenced for April crash that resulted in 2 deaths in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old man charged in connection to a deadly crash in Portage County was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Nicholas Monachino previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after the crash. Investigators and...
Comments / 0