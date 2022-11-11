ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh Pediatrics to close in February, citing lack of staff

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Pediatrics, a popular doctor's office in northern New York, will see its final patient in February. In a letter to patients, Dr. Harold Chaskey detailed the decision to close the practice, citing unforeseen difficulties following his personal decision to stop clinical practice and focus on administrative duties.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies

MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
MILTON, VT
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Ogdensburg City Council is moving to the Saratoga area. Nichole Kennedy put her house up for sale last Friday, saying her husband recently took a promotion that will move the family east. Kennedy is serving her second term on council and wants...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Syracuse.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is still holding out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Some lawmakers want to extend New York State’s gas tax suspension

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The average price of gas in New York State is about $3.90 per gallon according to AAA. While it’s lower than it was back in June, some New York State lawmakers say it’s still too high. Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, is now calling to extend the state’s gas tax suspension that is set […]
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
Syracuse.com

Apprentices are building the future of NY’s construction industry (Your Letters)

Nov. 14-20 is National Apprenticeship Week, a time to celebrate apprenticeship programs and call attention to the importance of proper training to develop a safe and skilled workforce that will continue to build our state, and our country, into the future. ABC’s Empire State Chapter has such a program that provides critical training to ensure a bright future for the construction industry.
Time Out New York

I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.

When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
BURLINGTON, VT
