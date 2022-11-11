Read full article on original website
Plattsburgh Pediatrics to close in February, citing lack of staff
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Pediatrics, a popular doctor's office in northern New York, will see its final patient in February. In a letter to patients, Dr. Harold Chaskey detailed the decision to close the practice, citing unforeseen difficulties following his personal decision to stop clinical practice and focus on administrative duties.
Shiroff adds to lead over Mannion in NY Senate race as count hits a crucial point
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Shiroff has increased her lead over incumbent John Mannion in their New York Senate race in a count that remains too close to call entering a critical stretch. Counting at the Board of Elections in Oswego County and Onondaga County will continue on Wednesday morning.
Brandon Williams adds to lead over Francis Conole in Central New York House race
Republican Brandon Williams boosted his lead over Democrat Francis Conole by 169 votes Tuesday in the 22nd Congressional District election after Oneida County became the first in the district to count affidavit ballots. Williams now holds an overall lead of 4,189 votes over Conole (133,402-129,213) in the four-county district, a...
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Ogdensburg City Council is moving to the Saratoga area. Nichole Kennedy put her house up for sale last Friday, saying her husband recently took a promotion that will move the family east. Kennedy is serving her second term on council and wants...
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
Beyond Micron: American innovation begins here in CNY (Guest Opinion by Anshu Mehrotra)
Anshu Mehrotra is president of PPC Broadband, Inc., headquartered in East Syracuse. PPC designs and manufacture of broadband and wireless technologies for the world’s largest telecommunications companies. It also has locations in Alabama, Kansas, China, Denmark, Germany, India, Tunisia and the United Kingdom. President Joe Biden created quite a...
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is still holding out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
Some lawmakers want to extend New York State’s gas tax suspension
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The average price of gas in New York State is about $3.90 per gallon according to AAA. While it’s lower than it was back in June, some New York State lawmakers say it’s still too high. Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, is now calling to extend the state’s gas tax suspension that is set […]
How a 97-year-old pipe organ got caught in the middle of a dustup over rent-free space at the NYS Fair
The fate of a 97-year-old pipe organ at the New York State Fair sits in limbo as the new fair director continues efforts to clamp down on decades-old handshake deals that let many groups use the state-owned fairgrounds rent-free. The organ is owned and operated by the non-profit Empire State...
Cannabis Dispensaries In New York State Just Got Hit With Major Delay
If you were looking forward to legal marijuana dispensaries opening soon in New York State, there has been a major setback. Certain regions have been barred from receiving licenses due to a lawsuit. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, a judge blocked 63 licenses from being awarded around the state. Almost...
Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
Section III hockey officials appeal to state, but work status still uncertain as season approaches
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A week before the Section III high school hockey season is scheduled to begin, a potential officials work stoppage still looms as a huge barrier to the opening faceoffs. Section III hockey official Vince Christian, his sport’s liaison to the sectional’s overall officials committee, said he presented...
Apprentices are building the future of NY’s construction industry (Your Letters)
Nov. 14-20 is National Apprenticeship Week, a time to celebrate apprenticeship programs and call attention to the importance of proper training to develop a safe and skilled workforce that will continue to build our state, and our country, into the future. ABC’s Empire State Chapter has such a program that provides critical training to ensure a bright future for the construction industry.
‘Paralyzing snowfall’ looms for Upstate NY; feet of snow possible on Tug Hill, WNY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The slumbering lake effect snow machine is roaring back to life this week in Upstate New York. Conditions are shaping up for a “prolonged lake snow event” starting Wednesday night and lasting into the weekend for Tug Hill and Western New York, the National Weather Service said.
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
