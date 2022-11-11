Capel downplaying rivalry hosting Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It’s the biggest rival on their schedule, meeting for a 189th time on Friday night at the Petersen Events Center. Jeff Capel is downplaying the whole Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia.

“I’m not trying to get into them about the rivalry or the history,” Capel said. “We are talking about the things we have to do to control what we can control. To be as prepared as we possibly can be.”

He’s not doing it out of disrespect or any mental game with the Mountaineers. His roster consists of one player who will be available to Capel who has ever been in this rivalry. He doesn’t want his newly formed group to overthink the matchup. To not have to try to live up to some of the great moments or imitate the great players who have been a part of this matchup.

It’s not as if they have no clue what to expect at tipoff at 7p on 93.7 The Fan. Nelly Cummings grew up here and was also part of basketball team that attended the Backyard Brawl the Panthers came back to win in September in front of the largest crowd in Acrisure Stadium history.

“Being at that football game, I felt that energy,” Cummings said. “I remember just how crazy that game can get. I’m excited for the energy and atmosphere the game will bring.”

Cummings is one of the transfers, there are two others who played in the game last year that are on the roster for this one, but hurt. On Tuesday, John Hugley did his first workout, non-contact, with the team in six weeks. He’s not expected to play. Fellow junior William Jeffress just got out of a walking boot and has yet to practice. Jamarius Burton was injured last year, he saw the game, but it’s his first time to play WVU.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Burton said. “I love rivalry games where there are a lot of fans in the stands. We are hoping the Zoo shows up again so we can feed off the energy.”

Energy should not be an issue, what will be is the athletic bodies the Mountaineers will bring at Pitt. In their opening win, 10 different players scored, seven different had at least one steal in a fairly easy victory. West Virginia also turned Pitt over 32 times in the 15-point loss in Morgantown last season.

“Physicality, relentless on the glass and a lot of depth,” Capel said of WVU. “They have that in waves. I think they had 15 offensive turnovers (in their opener), they protect the basket. Mount St. Mary’s was 24% from the field in two-point shots.”

“We have to understand what is coming and withstand physicality. We have to take advantage of things we can do to attack them. Federiko, Guillermo Diaz Graham and Blake Hinson have to be ready for that.”

Capel said he had a pleasant surprise the other day while in the building. He went downstairs from his office to the locker room to grab some food. What he found is something he hasn’t seen recently. His team, hanging out together by choice, watching game tape of the Mountaineers on their own time.

It's part of what Capel believes is a group to help build this program. A group of unselfish, hard working players who love the game as much as their coach. How will that play Friday night?