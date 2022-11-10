ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FDA Approves First IUD For 8 Years of Pregnancy Prevention

The approval extends the use of Liletta for an additional 2 years. The FDA has approved Medicines360’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to extend the duration of use of Liletta (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system).1 It is now extended to prevent pregnancy for up to eight years; previously the device could be used for up to six years. With this FDA approval, Liletta one of the longest approved durations of use for a hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) in the United States. The IUD first received approval in 2015.
The Implications of Opioid Use in Treating Cancer-Related Pain

As the main course of treatment for cancer-related pain, the use of opioids comes with a number of issues for both patients and prescribers. Since 1995, approximately 20% of patients with cancer pain who receive opioids are at a higher risk of developing nonmedical opioid use disorders. In a recent...
Severe Asthma Clinical Outcomes Worsen After Stopping or Changing Biologics

Findings from research presented at the American College of Chest Physicians suggest the importance of selecting the right biologic from the start. For many with severe asthma, biologic therapy has changed the way they live with asthma. Biologics have been shown to reduce the frequency of asthma exacerbations, hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and the need for oral corticosteroids in individuals who once had poor asthma control and difficult to treat symptoms. Rather than treating symptoms and exacerbations after they occur, biologics target different cytokines, antibodies, and pathways to prevent asthma symptoms and exacerbations.
COVID-19 Reinfection Could Carry More Risks Than Initial Infection

Although initial infection of the virus has resulted in risk of hospitalization and mortality, researchers looked into the affects of reinfection as data has been unclear. Those who have been reinfected with COVID-19 have an increased risk of experiencing mortality, hospitalization or other serious health conditions compared to the first time being infected, regardless the vaccination status.

