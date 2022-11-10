The approval extends the use of Liletta for an additional 2 years. The FDA has approved Medicines360’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to extend the duration of use of Liletta (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system).1 It is now extended to prevent pregnancy for up to eight years; previously the device could be used for up to six years. With this FDA approval, Liletta one of the longest approved durations of use for a hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) in the United States. The IUD first received approval in 2015.

