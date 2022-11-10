ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Comments / 18

Rick Hardesty
3d ago

glad he's gone should have been twenty years sooner

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEM NewsRadio

Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub

This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
Nik

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
truecrimedaily

Okla. man executed 20 years after snapping 9-month-old daughter’s spine in half, killing her

MCALESTER, Okla. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man on death row convicted of killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002 was executed this week by lethal injection. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said Benjamin Cole was executed at around 10:22 a.m. with "zero complications," nearly 20 years after the death of his daughter, Brianna Cole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing ‘Evil’ Daughter

A Texas mother allegedly suffering from mental illness admitted to killing her 5-year-old daughter by slitting her throat and suffocating her with a plastic bag, reportedly saying she was an “evil child” and “did not want to deal with her anymore,” according to an affidavit. On...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Law & Crime

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
CELINA, TX
TheDailyBeast

Three Ex-Pennsylvania Cops Plead Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

Three former police officers in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment on Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last year, according to CNN. Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney were officers in Sharon Hill Borough when a gun one of them fired in the heat of gunfire following an August 2021 football game struck Fanta Bility in the back, killing her. The officers were charged with the reckless endangerment counts, along with manslaughter charges, in January after Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer initially charged two teens with her death. The officers were later fired from their job. As part of the plea, the manslaughter charges were dropped. “As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected,” Stollsheimer said in a statement.Read it at CNN
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

Father Acquitted as Son Is Convicted in Cold Case That Has Haunted California

After 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest two-and-a-half decades of speculation into what happened to Smart, who was last seen alive as she walked alongside Paul Flores by university residence...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Ash Jurberg

Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation

With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy