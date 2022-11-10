Read full article on original website
Rick Hardesty
3d ago
glad he's gone should have been twenty years sooner
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tracy Beatty's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Beatty, 61, was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.
Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub
This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
Texas man executed for killing his mother, burying body in her backyard
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A man who killed his mother and buried her body in her backyard was executed Wednesday in Texas despite his lawyers’ appeals that he should not be put to death because he had a history of mental illness. Tracy Beatty, 61, received a lethal injection...
A Texas mom is accused of strangling and stabbing her daughter
A Texas mom was charged with capital murder Monday after authorities accused her of stabbing, strangling and placing a bag over the head of her 5-year-old daughter at a park north of Houston, court records show. Melissa Towne, 37, is alleged to have confessed to the killing after the girl...
One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested
After being a fugitive for 13 years, Susan O’Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022. In 2009, O’Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son.
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
He Killed His Pregnant Cousin and Two Others at Family Barbecue After an Argument, Authorities Allege
A 49-year-old Michigan man was arrested last week for allegedly shooting and killing three family members at a summer barbecue earlier this year. One of the victims was six months pregnant. Juan Manuel Mireles was taken into custody on Friday and charged with a slew of felonies, including three counts...
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Okla. man executed 20 years after snapping 9-month-old daughter’s spine in half, killing her
MCALESTER, Okla. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man on death row convicted of killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002 was executed this week by lethal injection. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said Benjamin Cole was executed at around 10:22 a.m. with "zero complications," nearly 20 years after the death of his daughter, Brianna Cole.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing ‘Evil’ Daughter
A Texas mother allegedly suffering from mental illness admitted to killing her 5-year-old daughter by slitting her throat and suffocating her with a plastic bag, reportedly saying she was an “evil child” and “did not want to deal with her anymore,” according to an affidavit. On...
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
Convicted Killer Tells Jury to Sentence Him to Death After They Took 25 Minutes to Find Him Guilty of Murdering Texas Deputy
After representing himself in a losing effort, a convicted murderer told jurors they might as well sentence him to death. Robert Solis, 50, was just found guilty of capital murder for shooting and killing Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, in a September 2019 traffic stop. “Since you believe I’m...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
Court records show a woman accused of starving and abusing her twin teenagers had been arrested a decade earlier on a child abuse charge.
Three Ex-Pennsylvania Cops Plead Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
Three former police officers in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment on Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last year, according to CNN. Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney were officers in Sharon Hill Borough when a gun one of them fired in the heat of gunfire following an August 2021 football game struck Fanta Bility in the back, killing her. The officers were charged with the reckless endangerment counts, along with manslaughter charges, in January after Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer initially charged two teens with her death. The officers were later fired from their job. As part of the plea, the manslaughter charges were dropped. “As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected,” Stollsheimer said in a statement.Read it at CNN
Black Rapper Blasts White Police Officer Who Stopped Him While Boarding An American Airlines Flight
Rapper Nasir Fard, who goes by Gillie Da King, posted an encounter he had with a Texas cop onboard a jet bridge while boarding his American Airlines flight at Dallas-Fort Worth. I find the encounter surprising…and instructive. Black Rapper Gillie Da King Claims White Police Officer Hassled Him While...
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
A Texas attorney told his pregnant wife the water he gave her was cloudy because of dirty pipes, court docs say. He was later indicted for slipping an abortion drug in her drinks.
The wife of Mason Herring, a Houston attorney, began refusing other drinks that he offered her after she became suspicious, court documents said.
Father Acquitted as Son Is Convicted in Cold Case That Has Haunted California
After 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest two-and-a-half decades of speculation into what happened to Smart, who was last seen alive as she walked alongside Paul Flores by university residence...
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
Comments / 18