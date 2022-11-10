Like I say everytime I read this I will scream JUSTICE FOR REAGAN AND BABY BRAX!! Although it will not bring them back and her family as well has to hurt behind wht she has done...I have never met Reagan but I've had an interaction with her at her job..This is the moment I been waiting for as if I was a member of Reagan's family...this is very very disturbing and overall heartbreaking and a heart I have and ever since this happened my heart has been hurting for both families even though I have expressed nothing but anger towards Taylor because of all her shenanigans on top of the AWFUL crime she committed...I felt as she had a spotlight this entire time awaiting and I'm sick of it...GET ON WITH THE PUNISHMENT...let the families have some sort of closure and healing from HER AND ALL HER SHENANIGANS!!! thank you that's all...
Comments / 2