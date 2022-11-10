ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

Comments / 2

Peeches Carson
3d ago

Like I say everytime I read this I will scream JUSTICE FOR REAGAN AND BABY BRAX!! Although it will not bring them back and her family as well has to hurt behind wht she has done...I have never met Reagan but I've had an interaction with her at her job..This is the moment I been waiting for as if I was a member of Reagan's family...this is very very disturbing and overall heartbreaking and a heart I have and ever since this happened my heart has been hurting for both families even though I have expressed nothing but anger towards Taylor because of all her shenanigans on top of the AWFUL crime she committed...I felt as she had a spotlight this entire time awaiting and I'm sick of it...GET ON WITH THE PUNISHMENT...let the families have some sort of closure and healing from HER AND ALL HER SHENANIGANS!!! thank you that's all...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle 106.3

69 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Nov 7 – 13

Arrests in Bowie County backed off slightly from the previous total of 73 down 4 to a total of 69 this last week. There were 21 people arrested by Sheriff's Deputies last week, while 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 7 - 13, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Taylor Parker Sentenced to death and sent to death row

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. Parker’s sentence was delivered by the jury in New Boston after 90 minutes of deliberation. Prosecutor Kelly Crisp in closing statements brought tears to the eyes of people in...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Arkansas man sentenced for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches County

TEXARKANA, Ark. – An Ashdown, Ark. man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded to distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone to 17 years in federal prison.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Arrests

A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30 and found a fake ID, suspected marijuana, and synthetic urine. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave the phony name. He had possession of methamphetamine, and the other Naples man had an outstanding warrant.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Taylor Parker sentenced to death on capital murder conviction

NEW BOSTON, Texas - A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. The jury in New Boston deliberated just over 90 minutes before returning her sentence. In her closing statement, prosecutor Kelley Crisp brought tears to many eyes sitting in the gallery. Parker,...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KTBS

Fatal crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police in Texarkana, Texas say 62-year-old Dennis Washington was driving late Friday night when he crashed into a light pole and died at the scene. Washington was eastbound on New Boston Road when he crossed the westbound lanes as it approached the intersection with Celeste Street. Police...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSST Radio

Deputy Finds Fake ID, Suspected Marijuana, Synthetic Urine

A sheriff’s deputy stopped to check on a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30, but ended up finding a fake ID, suspected marijuana and synthetic urine; one person was taken into custody on a fraud charge as a result. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave a fake name and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during an early morning traffic stop, and the other Naples man in the car was found to be wanted as well. About two hours later, a Grand Prairie man was found in possession of three baggies of suspected marijuana.
NAPLES, TX
dequeenbee.com

Police looking for suspect wanted in fatal shooting in De Queen

DE QUEEN, Ark. – Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this week. The De Queen Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to a double shooting in the 200 block of Bobby Lane.
DE QUEEN, AR
KLTV

Wood County Constable Indicted

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit

One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies responded to a verbal disturbance in Como involving a man, his common-law-wife, and his adult daughter. The man had reportedly threatened to beat his spouse and have another woman come and beat her. The 37-year-old man was charged with Assault by Threat, a misdemeanor. Hopkins County Deputies...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Veteran's Day parade in Texarkana

Veterans and family came together on Friday for a parade through the city. Veterans and family came together on Friday for a parade through the city. SWEPCO along with Triton Stone Group of Shreveport gave back to the local organization for Veterans Day. Minden students honor the nations veterans with...
TEXARKANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy