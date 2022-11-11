The broader equity indices has witnessed a short-term rally in the past week despite the fourth successive 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed with better-than-expected inflation data. Latest data showed that the producer price index rose 0.2% in October against broad-based expectations of a 0.4% increase. This fueled investor sentiments as it portrayed a slowdown in inflation that had soared in the post-pandemic era as supply chains could not keep up with pent-up demand. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await definite cues to the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy.

1 HOUR AGO