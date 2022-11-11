Read full article on original website
Should You Invest in the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)?
SKYY - Free Report) was launched on 05/27/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Cloud Computing segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Should Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
RWL - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/22/2008. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $1.59 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. Why Large...
Up 58% in 6 Months, Is InMode Stock Still a Bargain Buy?
Its valuation is catching up to its earnings, but it isn't there yet.
Should iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWX - Free Report) was launched on 09/22/2009, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.32 billion, making it one of the...
BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.84, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software...
Nvidia ETFs in Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings
NVDA - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16, after market close. Caught in the tech sector selling spree — triggered by rate hike concerns — Nvidia has plunged 14.4% over the past three months. The stock is underperforming the industry’s average...
Synopsys (SNPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SNPS - Free Report) closed at $334.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the...
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy on Low Inflation Data
The broader equity indices has witnessed a short-term rally in the past week despite the fourth successive 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed with better-than-expected inflation data. Latest data showed that the producer price index rose 0.2% in October against broad-based expectations of a 0.4% increase. This fueled investor sentiments as it portrayed a slowdown in inflation that had soared in the post-pandemic era as supply chains could not keep up with pent-up demand. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await definite cues to the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy.
Mattel (MAT) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 View, Stock Down
MAT - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics beat the consensus mark for the tenth consecutive quarter but declined on a year-over-year basis. Despite reporting better-than-expected results, the company’s shares declined 5.5% in the after-hours trading session...
What's in the Cards for Copa Holdings (CPA) in Q3 Earnings?
CPA - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 16, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 51.1% in the past 90 days to $2.63 per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 174.22%.
Why Wesco International (WCC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 16th
ENTX - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Why China Stocks & ETFs are Soaring
Chinese stocks have rebounded strongly over the past few days as Beijing announced easing of zero-covid policies and support for the struggling housing market. Monday’s meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi also generated hopes of easing of tensions between the two countries. Investors cheered relaxation of pandemic...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th
NWPX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus. Northwest Pipe Company price-consensus-chart...
Will Higher Revenues Benefit Clearfield (CLFD) Q4 Earnings?
CLFD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 17 after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 37.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.9%, on average. The company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues due to increased broadband demand.
Should Value Investors Buy Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
All You Need to Know About Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV) Rating Upgrade to Buy
NBRV - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q1 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal first quarter stands at $4.15...
5 S&P 500 Bank Stocks With Dividend Yield of 4% or More
Amid serious macroeconomic headwinds, the banking industry seems to have regained some momentum after a disastrous start to 2022. The Federal Reserve has already raised the interest rates by 375 basis points so far this year and more hikes are expected to control the red-hot inflation. Banks are well poised to capitalize on this.
