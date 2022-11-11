What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness application officially launched last month and millions of borrowers have already applied for student loan debt relief. But, as you may have heard, Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for eligible borrowers is currently facing several legal challenges. The plan is currently temporarily blocked by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and most recently, a federal judge in Texas has ruled that Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is unconstitutional. As a result, the Biden administration is not currently accepting new applications for student loan debt relief. However, if you have already applied for student loan forgiveness, a Biden spokesperson says they will hold onto your application, while the case proceeds through the courts.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO