What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program

Related
Student Loans: Will Biden Extend Repayment Pause as Relief Program Is Blocked?
On Nov. 10, the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program was dealt a major blow as Texas federal court judge Mark Pittman blocked it from moving forward, declaring the initiative to...
Student loan debt forgiveness is on hold; What happens next?
President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive billions of dollars of student loan debt is unlawful and must be stopped, a federal judge ruled Thursday. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman called the program an “unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power.”. The case was brought by...
Biden admin stops accepting student loan forgiveness applications
(The Hill) – The Biden administration announced on Friday it would stop accepting student loan forgiveness applications after a federal judge ruled against the program on Thursday. The site that previously led to the student loan applications now shows a message titled “Student Loan Debt Relief Is Blocked.”
Essence
Here's Where Biden's Student Loan Relief Program Currently Stands
President Biden launched his sweeping student loan forgiveness program last month, but has been met with staunch resistance by the GOP. Here's what that means. Student loan borrowers all over the country rejoiced when President Biden’s student relief program officially rolled out on October 14. Applicants stood to get up to $20,000 wiped from their loan balance. Those who were qualified earn less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021 and married couples or heads of households who made less than $250,000 annually.
msn.com
U.S. judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
(Reuters) -A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican...
What To Know Now That Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Has Been Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge surprised many by striking down the student debt relief program late on Thursday. Here’s why he did that and what might happen next to revive it.
WMAZ
Yes, a court order paused Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
UPDATE (11/11/22): A U.S. district court judge in Texas sided with plaintiffs in Brown v. U.S. Department of Education on Nov. 10, declaring the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional. The Biden administration is appealing the ruling, which will take the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals. The story remains as published below.
Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers wondering if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. […]
Student Loan Forgiveness Update—Millions Might Not Get Debt Relief in Time
The U.S. Department of Education has expressed disappointment over a Texas court's decision to block the Biden-approved student loan relief program, saying they believe the plan to be "lawful and necessary." On Thursday, a federal judge in North Texas ruled that Biden's student loan forgiveness program is "unlawful," saying that...
KHOU
Federal judge in Texas strikes down student loan forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH, Texas — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
buzzfeednews.com
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Now On Hold. If You Applied, Tell Us What Your Plans Are.
People with federal student loans are facing a lot of uncertainty. President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program is on hold after a federal judge in Texas declared it unconstitutional. Meanwhile, payments on federal student loans are about to resume in January after being on pause for the past two and a half years.
Student Loan Forgiveness Blocked For Now Due to Court Ruling
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness application officially launched last month and millions of borrowers have already applied for student loan debt relief. But, as you may have heard, Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for eligible borrowers is currently facing several legal challenges. The plan is currently temporarily blocked by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and most recently, a federal judge in Texas has ruled that Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is unconstitutional. As a result, the Biden administration is not currently accepting new applications for student loan debt relief. However, if you have already applied for student loan forgiveness, a Biden spokesperson says they will hold onto your application, while the case proceeds through the courts.
Student Loan Forgiveness Program Blocked Following Nationwide Injunction
Six Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit against the plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for most borrowers.
Student loan borrowers seeking debt relief in limbo after legal setback
BOSTON - A federal judge's ruling has effectively stopped President Joe Biden's Student Loan Debt Relief initiative in its tracks. The lawsuit, filed by the conservative Job Creators Network Foundation, is on behalf of two federal student loan borrowers who believe they were unfairly excluded from being eligible for debt relief.A judge in Texas ordered a stop to the program, which as of Friday was no longer accepting applications online. AJ Hernandez graduated from Boston College in 2015 and said he has been paying his federal and private loans ever since. "How long is it going to remain paused? What happens if...
Federal student loan debt relief halted again by appeals court. Signature Biden plan on hold
The court's order delivers a crushing blow to more than 26 million Americans who had already applied for the relief and kills the president's signature program.
