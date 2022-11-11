ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pelicanpostonline.com

EA Drainage to consider Conway Development stormwater proposal

Conway Subdivision appeared before the City of Gonzales’ Planning & Zoning Commission in October seeking approval of the next stages of its development. Preliminary plats for Phase 4 of Reserve at Conway and Phase 3 of Conway Village were deferred without date when residents of the latter showed up to protest encroachment of the former into their living space. Turns out both plats may have been premature for other reasons entirely.
GONZALES, LA
an17.com

The Reserve at Juban Lakes holds official ribbon cutting

The Reserve at Juban Lakes celebrated their grand opening ceremony on October 26th with the Livingston Parish Chamber. President/CEO, CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, Tom Delahaye was on hand to cut the ribbon, along with a host of other stakeholders, Chamber staff and Ambassadors. The Reserve at Juban Lakes is...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon. Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident

BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why

It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
HENDERSON, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Greater Ascension Rotary, Gonzales Lions join forces to aid Bluff Ridge Primary students

The Greater Ascension Rotary Club and Gonzales Lion’s Club answered the call to the September/October challenge from its collective Districts to collaboratively join forces and bring something unique and special to its local Ascension Parish community. In doing so, both clubs were able to pull its monetary resources together and bring $400 of supplies to a local primary school in need of basic, everyday essential attire for its youth.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales commission tables annexation of 55 acres on Hwy 30

Longtime local land developer Doug Diez was on hand at Monday’s Planning/Zoning meeting at City Hall in Gonzales to support his petition to annex 55 acres on Hwy 30 into the city. With no immediate plans to develop the acreage owned by Brittany Point, LLC, and a dearth of information concerning the impact on infrastructure elements, the petition was tabled by a unanimous commission. The commission’s primary concern, along with that of a spate of neighboring residents, was potential adverse impact on drainage/flooding.
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy