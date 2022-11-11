Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
pelicanpostonline.com
EA Drainage to consider Conway Development stormwater proposal
Conway Subdivision appeared before the City of Gonzales’ Planning & Zoning Commission in October seeking approval of the next stages of its development. Preliminary plats for Phase 4 of Reserve at Conway and Phase 3 of Conway Village were deferred without date when residents of the latter showed up to protest encroachment of the former into their living space. Turns out both plats may have been premature for other reasons entirely.
theadvocate.com
Nucor hit with EPA air pollution violations at St. James plant as DEQ mulls big permit increases
When Nucor Steel built its $750 million iron ore purification plant in St. James Parish in the early 2010s, the facility was billed as having an innovative design that would minimize greenhouse gas emissions compared with older methods in the traditionally coal-reliant steelmaking industry. At the time, Nucor was eying...
an17.com
The Reserve at Juban Lakes holds official ribbon cutting
The Reserve at Juban Lakes celebrated their grand opening ceremony on October 26th with the Livingston Parish Chamber. President/CEO, CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, Tom Delahaye was on hand to cut the ribbon, along with a host of other stakeholders, Chamber staff and Ambassadors. The Reserve at Juban Lakes is...
How low can it go? Mississippi River water extremely low in Baton Rouge at U.S.S. Kidd site
The Mississippi River is seeing water levels at record lows, so WGNO's Kenny Lopez went to the U.S.S. Kidd site in Baton Rouge to see how low the water levels are.
wbrz.com
US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon. Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
brproud.com
EBR council passes ordinance to ‘improve quality of life’ at rental properties
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Sights like blighted homes and apartments across East Baton Rouge Parish has become an eye sore for years. Councilman Darryl Hurst has an answer to tackle the problem, he’s calling it the quality-of-life ordinance. The East Baton Rouge metro council passed the ordinance Wednesday.
brproud.com
Entergy explains why power is out for some residents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It may have been cold for some residents in Baton Rouge when they got out of bed this morning. The power was out for almost 1,300 customers in the area. So what caused the power outage?. According to Entergy, “a crossarm, which is a...
wbrz.com
Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident
BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
Millions of dollars worth of vessels burn in New Orleans
Flames tore through several boats and yachts at Seabrook Harbor and Marine in New Orleans Sunday. The call came in at 5:45am. “The first NOFD company arrived on the scene of… five boats fully engulfed in flames,”
NOLA.com
I-10 in Baton Rouge won't go down to one lane each way during construction, DOTD chief says
Attorney General Jeff Landry claims the state intends to trim a stretch of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge to one lane in each direction, but transportation chief Shawn Wilson said Friday there is no such plan. "That is absolutely not true," said Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation...
theadvocate.com
Ochsner scoops up Baton Rouge health care provider group to boost critical, intensive care services
Impact Network, a Baton Rouge-based group of hospital physicians and nurse practitioners who specialize in critical and intensive care, has joined Ochsner Health’s Baton Rouge arm, the hospital system announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Impact Network, which has been around for 20 years, has 12...
wbrz.com
Volunteers say cleaning blighted area is about more than just litter
BATON ROUGE - Members of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, a group dedicated to cleaning blighted areas in and around Baton Rouge, spent part of Saturday cleaning up trash and litter between two businesses on Siegen Lane. It's something they do every day for at least two hours. East Baton Rouge...
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
pelicanpostonline.com
Greater Ascension Rotary, Gonzales Lions join forces to aid Bluff Ridge Primary students
The Greater Ascension Rotary Club and Gonzales Lion’s Club answered the call to the September/October challenge from its collective Districts to collaboratively join forces and bring something unique and special to its local Ascension Parish community. In doing so, both clubs were able to pull its monetary resources together and bring $400 of supplies to a local primary school in need of basic, everyday essential attire for its youth.
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
NOLA.com
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales commission tables annexation of 55 acres on Hwy 30
Longtime local land developer Doug Diez was on hand at Monday’s Planning/Zoning meeting at City Hall in Gonzales to support his petition to annex 55 acres on Hwy 30 into the city. With no immediate plans to develop the acreage owned by Brittany Point, LLC, and a dearth of information concerning the impact on infrastructure elements, the petition was tabled by a unanimous commission. The commission’s primary concern, along with that of a spate of neighboring residents, was potential adverse impact on drainage/flooding.
Comments / 0