Tewksbury, MA

Marblehead Philanthropist Donates $1 Million to Northeast Arc

A Marblehead philanthropist and real estate investor has made a second $1 million donation to further the work of Northeast Arc, a Danvers-based nonprofit organization that helps children and adults with, or at risk for developing, disabilities become full participants in the community. Steven P. Rosenthal, chairman of multifamily real estate investment firm West Shore, made a previous donation of $1 million in 2017, which established the Changing Lives Fund, allowing Northeast Arc to expand services in creative and innovative ways that traditional funding has not allowed.
Welcome Home, a home goods pantry, is uplifting families and bolstering communities

Welcome Home, a Newton-based nonprofit founded by Julie Plaut Mahoney, provides about 75 struggling families with like-new donated household goods each month. New immigrants, participants in domestic violence survivor programs, and families relocating from shelters into affordable homes are just some of the clients, said Mahoney. The main mission of...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association

WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
7 Investigates: Chaotic Crossing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dangerous and scary. That’s how parents and pedestrians describe a traffic intersection near Boston’s North End. 7 Investigates staked it out and found a chaotic crossing. Caroline Goggin has the story. A jogger swerves when a car rolls toward him. Dozens of kids are forced...
Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston

Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong

This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...
Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards

Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree

BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
At 100, Winthrop's Richard Minichiello remembers harrowing flights during World War II

NEEDHAM, Mass. — When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 – millions of Americans rushed to help with the war effort. Young Richard Minichiello was among them. Minichiello enlisted in the Army and earned his wings with the Army Air Corps. He soon found himself in India, flying over“The Hump” to bring supplies to different bases in China. After the war, Minichiello returned home to Massachusetts, where he and his wife Helen raised three children. Today, decades after those harrowing flights over "The Hump" the 100-year-old Minichiello enjoys simple times with his many grandchildren.
