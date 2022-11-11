Read full article on original website
Marblehead Philanthropist Donates $1 Million to Northeast Arc
A Marblehead philanthropist and real estate investor has made a second $1 million donation to further the work of Northeast Arc, a Danvers-based nonprofit organization that helps children and adults with, or at risk for developing, disabilities become full participants in the community. Steven P. Rosenthal, chairman of multifamily real estate investment firm West Shore, made a previous donation of $1 million in 2017, which established the Changing Lives Fund, allowing Northeast Arc to expand services in creative and innovative ways that traditional funding has not allowed.
Welcome Home, a home goods pantry, is uplifting families and bolstering communities
Welcome Home, a Newton-based nonprofit founded by Julie Plaut Mahoney, provides about 75 struggling families with like-new donated household goods each month. New immigrants, participants in domestic violence survivor programs, and families relocating from shelters into affordable homes are just some of the clients, said Mahoney. The main mission of...
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
'Worcester Should Be Embarrassed’: Patrons Lament Closure Of Smokehouse Urban BBQ
One of the longest-running businesses in Worcester's Canal District will officially close at the end of the week. Smokestack Urban BBQ, located at 139 Green Street in Worcester, will be permanently closing on Saturday, Nov. 19, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "We've had an incredible run here in...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association
WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
Photo of the Week: Congratulations to Boston EMS' new lieutenants
BOSTON — Boston EMS recently promoted seven of its members to the rank of lieutenant. The seven have been in a training program and will soon be recognized in a graduation and promotion ceremony.
Flip of a Seat in Almost Equally Divided House: Recount Day 1
CONCORD – Recounts began for an almost equally divided legislature in New Hampshire on Monday and in one case, an election flipped from a Republican to a Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6 based on a single vote. That takes the New Hampshire House divided at 202-198 in favor...
7 Investigates: Chaotic Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dangerous and scary. That’s how parents and pedestrians describe a traffic intersection near Boston’s North End. 7 Investigates staked it out and found a chaotic crossing. Caroline Goggin has the story. A jogger swerves when a car rolls toward him. Dozens of kids are forced...
Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong
This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...
Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards
Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
Local coffee shop chain closing all of its locations after 30 years of business
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A local coffee shop chain recently announced a plan to close all four of its Cambridge locations after 30 years of business. In a statement, Steven and Isabel Darwin, said Darwin’s Ltd. locations on Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Mass Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will on Nov. 22.
Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree
BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
At 100, Winthrop's Richard Minichiello remembers harrowing flights during World War II
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 – millions of Americans rushed to help with the war effort. Young Richard Minichiello was among them. Minichiello enlisted in the Army and earned his wings with the Army Air Corps. He soon found himself in India, flying over“The Hump” to bring supplies to different bases in China. After the war, Minichiello returned home to Massachusetts, where he and his wife Helen raised three children. Today, decades after those harrowing flights over "The Hump" the 100-year-old Minichiello enjoys simple times with his many grandchildren.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once, long before his days as a standup comedian, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as...
Boston Medical Center's rooftop farm recognized by the White House
BOSTON - A farm in Boston is getting national recognition, but it might be hard to find unless you look up. The hidden jewel is on the roof of Boston Medical Center. "This or next week will be probably the last week of harvesting for the pantry," Annabel Rabiyah, BMC's farm manager, told WBZ-TV.
