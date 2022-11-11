Nick Carter Skips First Backstreet Boys Interview Since Brother Aaron's Passing 'For Family Reasons'

mega

Nick Carter has taken time out of promo with The Backstreet Boys to mourn the loss of his younger brother, Aaron Carter .

On Friday, November 11, Nick's bandmates made an appearance on British show This Morning to give fans an update about how their absent pal is doing in the wake of his younger sibling's passing .

"Of course we are sending all our love to Nick Carter who wasn't able to be there for family reasons as we all know but gave the boys his blessing to go ahead with the interview," host Alison Hammond said before diving into the chat with Howie Dorough , AJ McLean , Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson .

The beloved '90s group was on the show to promote their new Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas , and upcoming 30th Anniversary, however, the sadness of Aaron's death has loomed over the band's recent appearances .

In the hours following the heartbreaking news, Nick was overcome with emotion while onstage with the rest of the guys at London's O2 arena. As OK! previously reported , the Backstreet boys took a moment out of their set to pay tribute to the former teen pop star, dedicating their song "Breathe" to him.

“That [last] song we performed is about family. Everyone here — we all grew up together through the highs and the lows … we thank you being part of the Backstreet family,” Kevin began as AJ wrapped his arms around the House of Carters star, who sobbed in his arms.

On Saturday, November 5, Aaron — who had long struggled with substance abuse — was found drowned in the bathtub of his Lancaster, Calif., home at the age of 34. "My heart is broken," Nick said in a statement following his brother's untimely death.

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship , my love for him has never ever faded," he continued. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother."

