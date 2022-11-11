Brazilian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free – online and on TV , Russell on pole

F1 fans had better buckle up for today's Brazilian Grand Prix 2022 in São Paulo. George Russell starts on pole but all eyes will be on two-time World Champion Max Verstappen who is on the hunt for a record-beating 15th win. The race weekend is on Sky in the UK, ESPN in the US and free-to-air on Austrian and Belgian TV. Travelling at the moment? Follow our guide below to watch a Brazilian Grand Prix free live stream from abroad.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream

Date: 11th - 13th November 2022

Circuit: Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo

FREE F1 streams: RTBF (Belgium) / ORF (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Luxembourg)

"Mr Saturday" George Russell starts on pole ahead of Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen is 3rd, Sergio Perez is 4th and Charles Leclerc is 5th. Haas' Kevin Magnussen starts 8th and Yuki Tsunoda will start from the pitlane.

Today's Brazilian Grand Prix takes place over 71 laps of the 4.309-kilometre Interlagos Circuit. With a rollercoaster start that drops steeply in elevation, and heavy rain forecast for practice, qualifying and the race itself, F1 fans can expect wheel-to-wheel action.

Last time out, Red Bull's Max Verstappen refused to speak to all Sky channels in response to what the Dutchman believes is 'disrespectful coverage' of his second World Championship win. He will speak to Sky as usual at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, so that'll be interesting...

Austrian broadcaster ORF and Belgian channel RTBF will offer a free live stream of the race from 5.25pm GMT on Sunday. US fans can watch on ESPN. Below you'll find all the ways to watch a Brazilian Grand Prix live stream wherever you are in the world.

2022 Brazilian Grand Prix schedule

Practice 1 : Friday 11th Nov – 3.30pm GMT / 10.30am ET

Friday 11th Nov – 3.30pm GMT / 10.30am ET Qualifying: Friday 11th Nov – 7pm GMT / 2pm ET

Friday 11th Nov – 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Practice 2: Saturday 12th Nov – 3.30pm GMT / 10.30am ET

Saturday 12th Nov – 3.30pm GMT / 10.30am ET Sprint race: Saturday 12th Nov – 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET

Saturday 12th Nov – 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET Brazilian GP: Sunday 13th Nov – 6pm GMT / 1pm ET

Brazilian Grand Prix free live stream

Lucky enough to live in Austria? You can watch the entire 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix – practice, qualifying, race – free on ORF . Those in Luxembourg can get a free F1 live stream on RTL Zwee. There's also excellent an excellent Brazilian GP free live stream on RTBF in Belgium.

Use a VPN to access your local F1 stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN service . It comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

British motorsport fans can see highlights of every race on Channel 4 . Here's more on how to watch an F1 replay from anywhere.

Watch a Brazilian Grand Prix live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access your local stream from where you are in the world.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the Brazilian Grand Prix free live stream

Using a VPN to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix from abroad is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Brazilian Grand Prix, you may wish to choose 'Luxembourg' for RTL Zwee or 'Austria' for ORF or 'Beglium' for RTBF.

3. Then head over to RTL Zwee , ORF or RTBF on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the Brazilian Grand Prix in 4K

Sky has the UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q box or Sky Glass TV and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.

More recently, Sky has confirmed that F1 will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time .

Check out today's best Sky TV deals if you want to watch F1 live and in 4K UHD.

Stream the Brazilian Grand Prix in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the 2022 F1 season using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

Want to watch the entire F1 season – including the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix – from start to finish? Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV Pro , is a great option. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

F1 TV Pro includes full, live coverage of every F1 race in HD. There are no commercial breaks and you can select English audio commentary from Sky TV's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (Sky has TV rights until 2024).

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The F1 app is now available on Apple TV , too.

Brazilian Grand Prix live in the USA

ESPN will carry live coverage of every F1 race, including this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

The Brazilian Grand Prix race starts at 1pm ET on Sunday, 13th November 2022.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to a streaming service such as Sling Orange or FuboTV...

Sling Orange 50% off your first month

Catch every race of the 2022 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. It's $40 each month after the discounted first month, but there's no contract and you can cancel at any time.

FuboTV 7-day free trial

Fubo TV has ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a good choice for streaming sports, including the 2022 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. There's a 7-day free trial and plans start from $69.99 thereafter. No contract, cancel anytime. View Deal

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Mercedes AMG F1 / LAT Images)

Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari and Fernando Alonso at Alpine means there's loads of interest in this season's battle for the F1 crown with Spanish motorsports fans.

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1, including the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel.

F1 live stream with DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to the F1 in Spain as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. Subscription costs jus €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel at anytime.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

TV Band is now the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil, which means Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2022 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? You'll need to use a VPN to access local live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this Sunday's 2022 Brazilian GP. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when the action starts.

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 7-day free trial . After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every race.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race in 2022, including a 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will choose to watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month , and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Russia

The 2022 F1 season is due to be shown free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 – including the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream – in Italy. F2 champion and former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pitlane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY Start time (UK) 18-20 March 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Bahrain 3pm GMT 25-27 April 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 6pm BST 8-10 April 2022 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Australia 6am BST 22-24 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Italy 2pm BST 6-8 May 2022 Miami Grand Prix Miami International United States 8.30pm BST 20-22 May 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona Spain 2pm BST 27-29 May 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Monaco 2pm BST 10-12 June 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Azerbaijan 12pm BST 17-19 June 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 7pm BST 1-3 July 2022 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 3pm BST 8-10 July 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2pm BST 22-24 July 2022 French Grand Prix Paul Ricard France 2pm BST 29-31 July 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 2pm BST 26-28 Aug 2022 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 2pm BST 2-4 Sept 2022 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort Netherlands 2pm BST 9-11 Sept 2022 Italian Grand Prix Monza Italy 2pm BST 30 Sept -1 Oct 2022 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Singapore 1pm BST 7-9 Oct 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Japan 6pm BST 21-23 Oct 2022 US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas USA 8pm BST 28-30 Oct 2022 Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 7pm GMT 11-13 Nov 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 6pm GMT 18-20 Nov 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE 1pm GMT